More than 200 drivers have made at least one start in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 1949 season. Only 11 have won at least 60 races.

This group of drivers includes multiple champions, including the three men who won seven championships. It also includes a future Hall of Famer who continues to seek his first title.

No. 1 - Richard Petty

No driver accomplished more than Richard Petty at the Cup Series level. The King won a staggering 200 races during his career while also capturing seven championships.

Petty had eight seasons with at least 10 wins. He had two seasons with at least 20 wins. The 1967 season, in particular, featured him posting a win rate of 56.3% in the 48 races he started.

No. 2 - David Pearson

Only two drivers in NASCAR history have won more than 100 Cup Series races. Petty leads the list with 200 wins while Pearson ranks second with 105 trips to victory lane.

Pearson, a three-time champion, had five seasons with at least 10 wins. This includes the 1968 season when he won 16 of the 48 races he started. He won the championship by 126 points.

No. 3 - Jeff Gordon

Another member of the Hall of Fame, Jeff Gordon had a wildly successful Cup Series tenure. He won 93 races while going against the superstars of multiple eras. He faced off with Dale Earnhardt Sr., Bobby Labonte, Terry Labonte, Mark Martin, Dale Jarrett, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and countless others.

Yet, he still achieved success while driving for Hendrick Motorsports. He won four championships, and he captured 17 crown jewel wins. He won three Daytona 500s, three Coca-Cola 600s, six Southern 500s, and five Brickyard 400s.

No. 4 - Bobby Allison

A member of the famed Allison family, Bobby scored 85 wins during his Hall of Fame career. Like Gordon, he faced off with some of the biggest names in NASCAR history while still achieving success.

Allison's best two statistical seasons came in 1971-72 as he won a combined 21 races and posted a combined 58 top-10 finishes. Though he won his lone championship in 1983, the season that he won six times in 30 starts.

Allison did not stop winning as he aged. He continued to produce on the track long past the age when other drivers would begin pondering retirement (40). He won his final race at the age of 50.

No. 5 - Darrell Waltrip

A man who successfully transitioned from the driver's seat to the broadcast booth, Darrell Waltrip ended his career with 84 Cup Series wins. He scored the majority of these in the late 1970s and early 1980s while winning at least five races in eight consecutive seasons. Waltrip won two of his three championships during this stretch.

Like the rest of the drivers on this list, Waltrip scored multiple crown jewel wins during his career. This includes one Daytona 500, one Southern 500, and five Coca-Cola 600s.

No. 6 - Jimmie Johnson

Johnson, who makes his final Cup Series start in the 2027 Daytona 500, ended his full-time career with 83 Cup Series wins and seven championships. He also dominated a five-year stretch (2006-10) while winning five of his championships and 35 races.

Johnson piled up 12 crown jewel wins during his career. He won two Daytona 500s, four Coca-Cola 600s, two Southern 500s, and four Brickyard 400s.

No. 7 - Cale Yarborough

Cale Yarborough won 83 races during his Hall of Fame career, which includes a dominant three-year run. The South Carolina native won 28 races between 1976-78 while capturing three championships.

Yarborough's career ended before NASCAR introduced the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he still won nine other crown jewel races. He won the Daytona 500 four times and the Southern 500 five times.

No. 8 - Dale Earnhardt

A legend of the sport, Dale Earnhardt won 76 races and seven championships during a career tragically cut short by a fatal crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. Two of his wins came during his age 49 season.

The Intimidator built a massive fanbase during NASCAR's peak, and he did so while battling numerous Hall of Famers on the various tracks on the circuit. He also won eight crown jewel races in the process — one Daytona 500, three Coca-Cola 600s, three Southern 500s, and one Brickyard 400.

No. 9 - Denny Hamlin

The only driver on this list still regularly contending for wins, Denny Hamlin has captured 64 thus far. His list of successes includes seven crown jewels — three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, and one Coca-Cola 600.

This is a significant achievement for a driver who only desired to hit 50 career wins before reaching that mark in 2023. He then hit his next goal, 60 wins, in 2025 while tying Kevin Harvick.

This season, Hamlin scored four more wins while securing his spot as the No. 1 seed in the Chase. He fell short of his goal of winning the championship, but he moved much closer to yet another objective. He plans to win 67 career races before retiring.

No. 10 - Kyle Busch

Another driver whose life was tragically cut short, Kyle Busch achieved an unprecedented level of success before passing away on May 21 at the age of 41. He won 234 race across the three national NASCAR series, along with two Cup Series championships and one O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship.

Busch first won during the 2005 season while driving for Hendrick Motorsports, and he did not stop winning until 2024. He set a NASCAR record by posting 19 consecutive seasons with at least one win, and he won for three different organizations. He won four times for Hendrick Motorsports, three times for Richard Childress Racing, and 56 times for Joe Gibbs Racing.

No. 11 - Kevin Harvick

The man thrust into the spotlight after the tragic passing of Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick celebrated exactly 60 wins during his Hall of Fame career. Like Busch after him, he won races for multiple organizations.

Harvick won his first two races for Richard Childress Racing in 2001. He went on to win 23 races for the championship-winning organization, but he fell short of the Cup Series championship.

Harvick delivered even more success after moving to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and pairing with crew chief Rodney Childers. He kicked off his tenure by winning five races and the championship. He then added 32 more wins in the No. 4 car. This includes two wins in the Gen 7 car, a vehicle that Harvick regularly criticized in public forums.

The Closer ended his career with eight crown jewel wins. This includes one Daytona 500, two Coca-Cola 600s, two Southern 500s, and three Brickyard 400s.

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