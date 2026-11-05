A Former F1 World Champion Has Passed Away: Alan Jones Was 80

Alan Jones, the 1980 Formula 1 World Drivers' Champion, has passed away at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

Born in 1946, the Australian driver made 116 starts in Formula 1 during his career. He scored his first Grand Prix win for Shadow Team (1977 Austrian Grand Prix), but he achieved the most success in the Williams lineup.

It was with Williams that Jones posted 11 of this 12 career wins. He finished top three in the driver standings in 1979, 1980, and 1981.

He won the 1980 World Drivers' Championship after scoring five wins and finishing on the podium in five other Grands Prix. Jones finished 13 points clear of Nelson Piquet during this 1980 season despite failing to finish three of the 14 races.

Along with the wins, Jones also delivered some historic moments to Williams. He scored the team's first podium finish at Watkins Glen International in 1978. He added the first pole position at Silverstone Circuit the following year.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Alan Jones, a true great of our sport and an extraordinary racer," said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali on Thursday. "Alan was a formidable competitor, a natural leader and an icon who inspired generations of fans, particularly in his beloved Australia.

"His place in Formula 1 history is assured, not least for bringing Williams their first Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships in 1980, a defining moment for the team and our sport. But beyond his achievements on track, Alan will be remembered for his character, his passion and the lasting mark he left on Formula 1.

"He will be greatly missed by the entire Formula 1 family. On behalf of Formula 1, I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time."

Williams also released a statement on Thursday after learning of Jones' passing.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alan Jones," Williams said. "A true Williams legend, Alan formed an extraordinary bond with Frank Williams and Patrick Head and made history by winning our first Drivers' World Championship in 1980.

"He set the standard for Williams champions: a fast, uncompromising racer with a challenger mentality who loved motor racing and dedicated his life to it. He will be dearly missed, and we send our love and thoughts to his family and friends."

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