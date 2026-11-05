Justin Allgaier Living Out Retirement Tour Convinced Him To Return

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — As Justin Allgaier sat on the stool at Homestead-Miami Speedway, many questions he faced followed a similar theme.

Why did he decide to come back for another season after entering the year convinced he would retire? Why did he sign a multi-year deal with JR Motorsports?

Many reasons exist for the 2024 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion, including the advice that he received from those closest to him.

But he also learned how much he truly loves this sport after getting the opportunity to experience a retirement campaign. Believing that this part of his life would end provided a different perspective.

"Throughout the course of the season, a couple of times I had custom-painted helmets that my helmet painter Greg from Off-Axis has painted," Allgaier explained during Championship Media Day. "Had actually gone back to people that had painted helmets for me earlier in my career and kind of did some throwbacks, right?

"Those were all things that were done because it was done, and I was quitting. Those are great helmets to have now. Kind of stinks that I didn't really get to use them to their full potential, but I think that that's where it's unique for me.

"I got to see all of that and kind of live it out, and then turn back around and say, 'Maybe I'm not ready to quit' without anybody really knowing that those decisions were already made."

Of course, simply realizing how much he loved the sport didn't make Allgaier suddenly switch his plans. He didn't become a leaf blowing with the changing winds.

The veteran driver, who is now 40, had put plans in place for his post-racing career. He and his family had purchased a home in Illinois. They had prepared for other business pursuits.

Allgaier had to take all of these things into consideration. He had to spend extensive time praying while trying to make a final call on his future in NASCAR. This pushed the decision toward the end of the season.

"I've never prayed for success or good things to happen," Allgaier said. "Like I don't feel like that's prayer-worthy, right, if you will. But I've asked for a lot of direction and discernment this year, and wisdom and clarity.

"It's funny because I wish it was a little bit different in the fact that God gives you answers. Sometimes, He gives you ways to learn those skills, right? And I think this year, I've had that more than I've ever had, and that's been the coolest part for me."

Allgaier ultimately came to a decision. He put pen to paper and confirmed that he will race at JR Motorsports for at least one more year. He will continue to pursue more wins and another championship.

And while he didn't expect to be at this point way back in February when he prepared for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, he is at peace with his decision.

"I feel like now looking back on it, it was the right decision to stay, and we're gonna go have some fun," he said.

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