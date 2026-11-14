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Thanksgiving is already stressful. From preparing the house, activities, and balancing the cooking schedule, it’s a lot for one person to handle. And unfortunately, these are some Thanksgiving habits that make family gatherings more stressful. The good news? A few thoughtful changes can make the gathering more peaceful, enjoyable, and meaningful.

8. Trying to Make it Perfect

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It’s horrible to hear, but important: Thanksgiving isn’t going to be perfect. Expecting everything to go exactly as planned is setting yourself up for failure.

Trying to create the perfect Thanksgiving meal, spotless home, and flawless family celebration can turn hosting into an exhausting experience. Instead, focus on connection rather than perfection. Simplify the menu, accept help, and remember that a burnt side dish or imperfect table setting won’t ruin the holiday.

7. Bringing Up Politics at the Dinner Table

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Politics rules a large portion of our lives. And sometimes they slip into conversations without even meaning to. It’s important to make a rule not to bring up controversial topics like politics, religion, and more.

Political disagreements can quickly transform a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner into an uncomfortable argument. When relatives insist on debating opposing viewpoints, the gathering can become emotionally draining.

6. Criticizing the Host’s Cooking

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When you’re at a huge family gathering, small negative comments might seem like no big deal, but it only makes things worse. Thanksgiving hosts often put considerable time and effort into preparing the celebration.

Instead, express gratitude for the effort involved. Compliment dishes you enjoy, offer constructive feedback only when requested, and bring a contribution if you’d like to help with the meal.

5. Asking Uncomfortable Personal Questions

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Another one of the many Thanksgiving habits that make family gatherings more stressful is being too personal. Questioning relatives about relationships, finances, weight, or career plans is a big no-no, as it can make someone feel judged easily. Even seemingly harmless questions can become stressful when someone is already dealing with a difficult personal situation.

Keep conversations respectful and avoid intrusive questions. Ask about interests, recent experiences, favorite movies, or positive memories instead. Respect someone’s decision not to discuss a personal topic.

4. Expecting Everyone to Get Along

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Another big habit is that everyone will get along, especially if you’re gathering with a big group of people. Expecting every relative to get along perfectly can create unnecessary pressure. Family members may have different personalities, beliefs, and unresolved disagreements, making a completely conflict-free celebration unrealistic.

Set realistic expectations. Accept that not everyone will agree, avoid forcing people to interact constantly, and focus on creating a welcoming environment rather than demanding perfect harmony.

3. Drinking Too Much Alcohol

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Overindulging at celebrations is always a problem. Excessive drinking can lower inhibitions, impair judgment, and make disagreements more likely to escalate. What begins as a friendly conversation may become an argument when alcohol contributes to emotional reactions.

Offer plenty of nonalcoholic drinks, pace alcoholic beverages, and avoid engaging in heated discussions with anyone who has been drinking heavily.

2. Refusing to Share Hosting Responsibilities

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Do you find the family going to the same house every year with barely anyone else offering to help? It’s time to change that this year by either offering to host the gathering at a different location or asking everyone to bring a side dish. Or make a new rule that the family cleans while the hosts relax at the end of the evening.

When one family member is responsible for every Thanksgiving task, stress can build well before guests arrive. Overloading the host with preparation, serving, and cleanup can leave them exhausted instead of enjoying the gathering.

1. Holding Onto Old Family Grudges

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If you’re expecting a large family gathering, Thanksgiving is the time to let go of grudges, even if it’s only for a few nights. Avoid turning Thanksgiving into a conflict-resolution session. If a disagreement arises, acknowledge it without escalating, agree to revisit it another time if appropriate, and redirect attention toward enjoying the gathering.

Thanksgiving can bring relatives together who haven’t seen each other in months. Rehashing old disagreements, reminding someone of past mistakes, or using the holiday to settle scores can quickly create tension.