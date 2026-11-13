KCS Presse _ MEGA

In a recent Instagram post, Avril Lavigne secretly welcomes baby girl with a mystery man, sharing that she’s officially a mom!

The singer, 42, welcomed her first baby girl with her partner on Friday, November 13. The three black-and-white photos share a photo of her and the mystery man’s hand holding the baby’s hand, Lavigne holding her baby girl, and two pairs of adult checkered Vans beside a pair of baby checkered Vans on a skateboard, with the caption reading: “Our Mini F–ing Princess has arrived”

While Lavigne limited the comments on the post, fans swarmed to congratulate the singer, with comments saying, “Congratz, we love your baby already,” and “our queen has a princess omg.”

According to Page Six, Lavigne was last seen leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles, and was seen wearing. Back in July, Lavigne was also a surprise performer at an after-party for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York City nuptials.

Lavigne’s last official romance was with rapper Tyga, whom she started dating in early 2023. However, in June, reports came in that the two had split. Before Tyga, she was engaged to Mod Sun in 2022; however, they went their separate ways at the beginning of 2023.

Since her split with Tyga, there were some romance rumors regarding TikTok star Nate Smith back in 2024; however, it seemed short-lived. With that being said, fans are shocked and curious about the news, as no one knows who she’s with.

In May 2024, while on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she talked to Alex Cooper about her thoughts on dating, saying that she was “awesome” in relationships.

“I never really did the dating thing,” she said to Cooper, per People. “I was always, like, in a pretty major relationship.”

Avril Lavigne walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

“I would date me. I cook. I’m a really big cook, really big into, like, the house and decorating, and I have a lot of fun with that.”

When she was asked if she was seeing anyone on the podcast, she declined to answer. Though she did share what one of her biggest dating requirements was: “The most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with.”

“Obviously, it all just sounds cliché,” she continued. “Someone that is trustworthy, ’cause if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning.”