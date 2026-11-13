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Kourtney Kardashian‘s youngest child turned three earlier this month.

Kardashian celebrated the third birthday of her son, Rocky Thirteen, by posting adorable throwback pictures of him as a newborn on Thursday, November 12.

The first photo shows Kourtney kissing her newborn son on the cheek. The second image showed Kourtney breastfeeding Rocky as a baby.

She captioned the post, “Heaven blew every trumpet and played every horn on the wonderful, marvelous night you were born. 11.1.23.” According to the comments, the quote comes from the book On The Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman.

Kourtney shares her son with her husband, Travis Barker. The pair welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023.

Kourtney also shares Reign, 11, Mason, 16, and Penelope, 14, with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker is a father to Alabama, 20, London, 23, and a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 27, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, per People.

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On November 8, Kourtney shared a glimpse of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesbirthday party she threw for Rocky. She shared a video on her Instagram story of the party. The party was decorated to look like a sewer with green slime, themed party decorations, and people dressed as the turtles from the franchise.

She captioned the video, “Me 🤝My 1990 TMNT Childhood Dreams.”

On Rocky’s actual birthday, Kourtney celebrated by posting a picture of a cake with a gold number 3 to her Instagram story.

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Amid celebrating her youngest son’s birthday, Kourtney may welcome another child in the future.

On the latest episode of Keep Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that “every month I think I’m pregnant.” She followed up, saying she consistently gets her menstrual cycle.

While on the topic of pregnancy, Kourtney was asked if she would want to be pregnant again.

“I mean, yeah I would be,” she admitted. “It’s a blessing.”