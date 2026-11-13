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Beyoncé shares her favorite piece her mom, Tina Knowles, designed for her.

She revealed in an interview with i-D published on Wednesday, November 11, that her favorite piece her Knowles made for her was the white strapless wedding gown she wore in 2008 when she married Jay-Z, per People.

“My favorite dress my mother designed was my wedding dress—it was gorgeously simple and made with her love,” she beamed.

Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The singer further elaborated on the evening, saying, “We had a very small wedding in our home. We told the guests we were having a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding but our parents and a few friends. Wearing a dress she designed was very important to me, and more important than any designer dress.”

While it was her favorite, the wedding gown was not the only piece Knowles designed for her daughter throughout the years. She has designed numerous pieces for stage costumes and red carpets looks. The pair even worked together on a clothing line called House of Deréon in 2004, per People.

Beyoncé showed off the custom-made gown on her wedding day, April 4, 2008. The couple shared an intimate wedding, transforming their 13,500-square-foot penthouse in New York City into the perfect place for their special day.

According to People, Beyoncé and Jay-Z kept the occasion private by asking guests to arrive discreetly and to refrain from recording.

Through the years, the pair has shared glimpses of their special day after keeping it private. Beyoncé shared the first glimpse of her wedding gown in a video compilation of her life that play at Live at Roseland.

Three years later, Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared clips of the ceremony with fans during their joint On the Run tour. The couple also shared photos of their journey with pregnancy and parenthood.