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The former Pink Floyd rock legend Roger Waters files for divorce from his fifth wife after being together for five years and declaring her a “keeper.”

The rock legend, 83, filed for divorce from Kamilah Chavis, 48, in the New York Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 10. The reason for the filing hasn’t been made public yet. According to People, the case was listed as a contested divorce filing, which means one or more issues between the two remain unresolved.

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The two announced that they were married in October 2021, sharing photos of their wedding ceremony via Facebook, with Chavis saying, “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.”

According to Page Six, the former couple met when Chavis was working in transportation while he was performing at Coachella Festival in 2016.

“I was in the same place for two weeks, and we were being transported between the hotel and the stadium,” he said in 2018. “My security guard would sit with her, and they’d talk while I was in the back. I don’t know, something attracted me.”

“One day I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning.”

“Love is good,” he shared, per Page Six. “Obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. because love is about giving, not receiving.”

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His marriage to Chavis is his fifth for the British star and co-founder of the iconic rock band. Before Chavis, he split from actress and director Laurie Durning, back in 2015, after being together for three years and living together for ten.

The Pink Floyd legend, who left the band in 1985, was also married to Judith Trim from 1969 until 1975. After Trim, he married Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, and they share two children. He then married Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001, and they had one son.