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Hailey Bieber is giving fans another cute glimpse into her life with son Jack Blues. The 2-year-old was photographed playing with a keyboard in an adorable video posted by Hailey.

According to People, she shared the short clip on her Instagram Stories. Jack was sitting in front of a keyboard, using his fingers to press various keys. Jack was wearing a pink outfit, and seemed to be enjoying himself experimenting with different notes.

As if it couldn’t get any cuter, Hailey added the perfect caption for the video: “Blues loves the keys.”

Family’s Experience with Music

Jack Blues has been immersed in music ever since he was born with music genius Justin Bieber as his father. The Grammy-winning singer has had several hits over the years, including “Sorry” and “Peaches.”

Justin plays several instruments, including the piano and the guitar. Jack has even made a few appearances at his father’s gigs. This includes being seen with Justin in a recording studio and appearing in the music video for “Yukon.”

Jack Around Music

Jack’s performance with the keys wasn’t his first time fans have seen him around music. Hailey has also shared moments of Justin and Jack spending time in front of a piano.

The family also attended Coachella in April 2026. Jack got to see Justin rehearse and perform on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Protecting Jack’s Privacy

While Hailey Bieber occasionally shares family updates with fans, the couple have generally been careful about how much they reveal about their little boy. This includes not revealing his face to the world in posts.

Hailey has explained in the past that they want to wait until Jack is old enough to make a decision and have a say in how his face is shared with the public.

For now, fans get another cute glimpse inside the Bieber household with Jack taking over the keys. Whether Jack follows in his father’s footsteps is up for debate, but one thing is for certain: he is giving the world something to smile about with every press on the piano.