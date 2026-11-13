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Tyra Banks is single again after ending her nearly seven-year relationship with Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin. The model and television personality has confirmed that she’s back on the dating scene, sharing a few thoughts about love, relationships, and why starting over doesn’t have an age limit.

According to People, Banks and Bélanger-Martin have gone their separate ways after first being romantically linked in 2019. Neither has publicly explained exactly when the relationship ended or what led to the split.

Tyra Banks is Single Again

During an appearance on the HOT 97 radio show, Banks opened up about her relationship status and admitted that she was no longer seeing someone. For a while, romance simply wasn’t a priority.

Instead, she was happy concentrating on her family, particularly her mother and son. At this point in her life, Banks seems comfortable with the idea of meeting someone new while also enjoying her independence.

Her comments also suggest that being single isn’t something she’s treating as a problem that needs fixing. She’s simply open to whatever comes next.

Back on the Dating Scene

Banks didn’t leave much room for confusion when she spoke with TMZ. She confirmed that she’s dating again, although her reaction to questions about dating apps was particularly entertaining.

When Raya came up, Banks joked that she didn’t even know what the app was. The celebrity dating platform is known for attracting actors, musicians, and other public figures, but it doesn’t sound like Banks is particularly interested in finding a match that way.

Expectations with Love

Finding an attractive partner might have been more important to Banks when she was younger. Now, her priorities look a little different.

E! News reported that Banks has become more interested in finding someone who is present and emotionally available. Physical attraction still matters, of course, but it isn’t necessarily what makes a relationship worthwhile.

Relationship with Bélanger-Martin

Banks and Bélanger-Martin were first publicly linked in 2019. The Canadian businessman generally stayed out of the spotlight, although the pair did occasionally appear together at high-profile events.

One notable outing was the 2022 TIME100 Gala. They also reportedly lived together in Australia while Banks worked on her ice cream business.

While the reason for their separation remains private, Banks’ recent comments make one thing clear. She’s ready to embrace a new chapter, and finding love again is still on the table.