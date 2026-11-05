Nicholas Hoult and Wife Bryana Holly Privately Welcome Twins

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In a recent interview, Pete Davidson reveals that Nicholas Hoult and wife Bryana Holly have privately welcomed twins and are now parents of four.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor’s How to Rob a Bank co-star, Davidson, confirmed the news, saying, “He’s a great dad. Father of four. Four under what, 7? Which is nuts.”

“Elsie was pregnant while we were filming,” Davidson continued. “And he just had his twins, and he would fly back every weekend to go see his family, and that was very inspiring and awesome.”

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Davidson just welcomed his first baby, daughter Scootie, with his ex, Elsie Hewitt, in December.

Hoult, 36, and Holly, 33, are also parents to son Joaquin, 7, and another child that was born in 2022, though the name and gender have not been revealed.

The two have been together since 2016, and the couple secretly tied the knot. They’ve worked hard to keep their private life under wraps. While it’s unclear when the two got married, Nicholas referred to Holly as his wife in late 2024. Bryana also made her red carpet debut with Nicholas that year.

While on a press tour for Superman, Nicholas opened up about his oldest, saying that when he had to shave his head for the role as Lex Luthor, his son, Joaquin, was the one who did it for him.

“It’s growing back gradually,” he said, according to People. “Yeah, but I did shave my head, which I find quite liberating whenever I’ve done it for roles.”

“I kind of enjoyed that. This time, I let my older son get the clippers out and do it for me, which was [fun].”

Mar 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; English actor Nicholas Hoult watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

According to Entertainment News, the father and son duo made their first public appearance together in 2024 when they attended the Atlanta Hawks home game.

And while Hoult has kept his life private, he has talked about the learning curve of being a father. “There’sa lot to take in,” he said on The Late Late Show in 2020.

“But overall, it’s like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood. It makes you play again – which I’m really enjoying.