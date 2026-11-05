Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Suffered a Scary Medical Emergency That Led to Brain Surgery

Xavier Collin_Image Press Agency _ MEGA

While speaking to GQ, it was revealed that Matt Damon’s wife Luciana, suffered a terrifying medical emergency before the 2024 Oscars that led to brain surgery.

The story, which was published on Thursday, explained Barroso’s “scary” medical emergency that happened just a week before the Oscars, where his film, Oppenheimer, won seven awards.

Apparently, Luciana Damon underwent surgery for a brain aneurysm just a week before the Oscars.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon leave The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme for the gala was ‘The Garden of Time.’.

“She’s totally fine, thank God,” he started, “but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars. But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back.”

“And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it. And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty f— heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

Damon expressed how meaningful it was to have her company, especially because he missed out on seeing his 2006 movie, The Departed, and its director Martin Scorsese take home four awards in 2007.

“I remember I was shooting second unit for The Bourne Ultimatum during that Oscars, so I didn’t go. I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant. [My wife] Lucy and I were lying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty. And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom and I remember being really excited.”

According to Damon, when he was watching at home and the film won Best Picture, he “realized in that moment I hadn’t even considered that that could happen.”

“And I turned to Lucy and I was like, ‘s–t, we should be there!”

The couple have been together for 20 years, since 2005, and share four daughters: Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 18, and Stella, 16.

Richard Chavez _ PictureLux _ MEGA

He also went on to talk about The Odyssey and his family, saying that while the family had a “two-week rule” regarding being away from work, they had to make an exception with this role.

“I was away for three and a half weeks. The first half of the movie was the hardest because the kids were still in school.”

Thankfully, once the summer hit, the kids were able to come with him on set.

“It was a sacrifice for them, and they were awesome about it.”