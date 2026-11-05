Kanye West Makes Rare Family Outing with All 4 Kids for the First Time in 2 Years

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On Wednesday, Kanye West makes rare family outing with all four kids for the first time in 2 years alongside his wife, Bianca Censori.

Reported by Page Six, the kids, whom is shared with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was seen with the rapper while they supported him at his latest Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles.

In the wholesome and adorable photos, West was seen with North, 13, Chicago, 8, Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7, at the runway show.

For the outing, North, known for her bold and unique style, wore her signature waist-length turquoise-blue hair with an all-black ensemble. The younger kids were seen in monochrome outfits. West wore a leather set with a gold belt, per Page Six.

Censori was in a cream-colored velvet jumpsuit with an extreme neckline. North and Censori also snapped some photos together as well.

It was a great moment for the family. Not only was this moment important, as it was the first time West returned to the runway after four years, but it was also the first time West had been photographed with all four of his kids since 2024.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced in 2021 after seven years of marriage. The two have been co-parenting the four kids, and Kardashian has been candid about what it’s like.

In her biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future,Kardashian explained the “big burden” of co-parenting with West, saying that she always worries about her ex-husband “every day.”

“All the time. That’s the father of my kids, I’ll never not worry about him. And that’s a big burden of having kids with someone who you don’t necessarily get along with,” she says. “My kids would never know that.”

But despite the worry, and her shielding the kids from news stories about her and West, she said that she has an open-door policy.

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“Anytime you’re in town, come for dinner with us, see the kids as much as you want, take them out, come over and hang out. That’s their family. So I encourage the relationship with their dad so much.”

Kardashian explained how she’s always trying to encourage the relationship, offering invites and planning combined holiday events.

“Do you want to come to dinner? I’ll leave the house. Come and have dinner with the kids in their house so that they can feel comfy. Sleep over for a few nights?”

“Last Christmas, I said, ‘Sleep over on Christmas Eve. Bring your girlfriend,’ I’m easy! ‘Let’s all do Christmas together,'” she said, per Page Six.

She plans to do the same thing this year as well.

“I will sweep everything under the rug, all the horrible things he has said about me, so that the kids can see their father.”