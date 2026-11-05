Christina Applegate Faces More Medical Tests After MS Misdiagnosis

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Christina Applegate is officially undergoing more tests after doctors determined she didn’t have multiple sclerosis (MS). She revealed the news during a recent episode of her podcast. Applegate is now looking for a new label for her ongoing health issues.

According to People, Applegate shared her health update during the same episode Jack Osbourne, who has MS, guest-starred in.

Investigating Other Conditions

During the podcast episode, Applegate explained that the testing process is slowly progressing as she works alongside her medical team.

Her condition causes a range of symptoms, including pain, fatigue, and other physical issues. TMZ reported that she is being evaluated for rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Lyme disease.

For now, Applegate is undergoing medical evaluations as doctors try to figure out what is behind all of her debilitating symptoms.

Diagnosis That Changed Everything

Christina Applegate first revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021. For almost six years, she believed MS was the root of all her physical difficulties.

However, that all changed in October. The actress was stunned to discover that she had been misdiagnosed. She felt as if she was back at square one, especially as the symptoms continued taking their toll on her body.

In the past, Applegate has explained her troubles, including difficulty walking and needing a wheelchair for attending medical appointments.

The Emotional Toll

Beyond the questions surrounding her condition, Applegate has been open about the emotional toll of her health struggles.

She has discussed depression, grief over losing her acting career, and the difficulty of adjusting to a life that looks very different from the one she once knew.

There’s another personal layer to the news.

During her time living with an MS diagnosis, Applegate became an outspoken advocate for people with the condition and formed close friendships within the community. The change has left her questioning where she fits, even though those relationships still matter to her.

Searching for Answers

For now, Applegate’s focus is on finding out what’s causing her symptoms and what that could mean for her future.

The latest testing doesn’t provide a definitive answer, but it marks another step in a long medical journey. Applegate has continued sharing parts of that journey publicly, giving fans an honest look at the uncertainty she’s facing.

Until doctors determine what’s behind her health struggles, the actress remains in the process of seeking answers, one test at a time.