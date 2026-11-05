Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck Prepare for Baby No. 4 Amid Divorce

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Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck are welcoming their fourth child while navigating divorce. Even with the huge relationship shakeup, the couple is focused on their growing family.

According to an exclusive report from People, the pair are concentrating on baby number four’s arrival, and caring for their current three children.

Jen filed for divorce on November 3rd, after seven years of marriage. The relationship update comes just months after their baby announcement. A source close to the couple stated Zac is doing okay after the divorce filing.

Preparing for Baby Number 4

Jen announced the newest addition on Instagram, posting maternity photos in June 2026 with the caption, “Chapter Four.”

Even with the separation on the horizon, the People source states that both parents are focused on the baby’s arrival and supporting their children. They currently share three kids: Nora, 5, Luca, 3, and Penelope, 1.

Relationship Documented on Hulu

The couple’s relationship has been in the spotlight for years through Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Viewers have watched several disagreements between the two, including Zac’s gambling, Jen’s potential appearance at a Chippendales show, and tensions surrounding her career dreams.

They first met in 2018 through a dating app for the Mormon community. Zac proposed in early 2019, and the couple married in June. They have dealt with rough waters before, with a temporary separation before reconciliation.

It seems that this time, Jen is confident about splitting up for good.

Jen’s Difficult Pregnancy

Divorce is not the only challenge on Jen’s plate. She’s also been dealing with pregnancy troubles, including prenatal depression and medical issues during her first trimester.

In an August interview with People, Jen revealed being seriously ill at one point, and Zac stepped up to take care of their children. She later credited his support with helping her get through the tough times.

Divorce and a Baby

Jen and Zac are now prepping for two things, divorce and another child, while their three current children are in the middle of it all.

Jen is also set to appear in the spinoff The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

For now, the couple’s priorities are clear. Welcome a new baby into the world, and work through their divorce proceedings.