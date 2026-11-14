Supporting children through difficult family circumstances requires compassion, patience, and an unwavering commitment to their well-being.

Terri Christensen's career has always been about protecting the most vulnerable among us—children. For 15 years, she dedicated herself as a Pediatric ICU nurse at Phoenix Children's Hospital, a role that demanded not only medical expertise but deep compassion and advocacy for children's health and safety.

"Every day, I was reminded of the importance of supporting families during their most challenging times," she reflects.

This profound commitment to children's welfare eventually paved the way for her to establish Family Dynamics LLC in April 2023. Family Dynamics LLC is not just another supervised visitation agency. It is the culmination of years of frontline healthcare experience and a heartfelt mission to create a safe space for children involved in high-conflict family situations. Terri's transition from nursing to founding this agency was neither abrupt nor accidental. In 2017, while still nursing, she began supervising visits part-time and quickly discovered a new passion.

This part-time work, which involved overseeing interactions between children and their parents, offered Terri a unique perspective on the complex dynamics of family relationships.

"I found it incredibly rewarding to facilitate safe, positive interactions," she says. This newfound passion led her to manage another local supervised visitation agency for five years.

It was there that she honed her skills, observing both effective practices and areas needing improvement. Encouraged by colleagues and clients who believed in her vision, Terri founded Family Dynamics LLC. Her goal was clear: to create an agency focused on the child's best interests, ensuring professional, neutral, and supportive supervision.

"Our role is not to judge or take sides," Terri explains, emphasizing the importance of neutrality. "We observe, support, maintain safety, and document what actually occurs during visits."

At the heart of Family Dynamics is a commitment to professionalism informed by Terri's healthcare background.

"Every family is different," she notes, "and understanding those dynamics while remaining neutral is key to our approach."

This perspective allows Family Dynamics to adapt its services to various settings, whether in the community, at an approved location, or virtually, always with the child's safety as the top priority. Terri's dedication to this work extends beyond business.

"It wasn't just about starting a company," she recalls. "It was about building a community of people who believed in the work and in me." This community-centric focus is what makes Family Dynamics stand out. The agency's signature offering—child-focused supervised visitation—is backed by clear, factual documentation that is crucial for families, attorneys, and professionals involved in each case.

The choice of the name "Family Dynamics" was intuitive for Terri, symbolizing her understanding of the intricate and varied dynamics within families.

"It's a name that just felt right," she says. It reflects the agency's mission to navigate these dynamics while maintaining objectivity and focus on the child.

While the business is relatively new, Terri's favorite moments are not about milestones or achievements but about the people who have rallied around her mission.

"Realizing I had built a community of people who believed in the work and believed in me—that's something I will always cherish," she shares. This sense of community is evident in how Family Dynamics operates, prioritizing the safety and well-being of children while supporting positive parent-child interactions.

As Terri continues to build on this foundation, her focus remains on creating safe, meaningful experiences for children and supporting families through challenging times. It's a mission deeply rooted in her professional journey and personal dedication to making a difference in the lives of children and their families.

Family Dynamics LLC

📍 Location: 8390 East Vía de Ventura suite f-110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

📆 Founded: 2023

👤 Founder: Terri Christensen

✨ What Makes It Different: Child-focused supervised visitation rooted in healthcare expertise