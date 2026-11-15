Dorian Roldán took charge as AAA’s interim general manager and had Rey Mysterio removed from the arena. The Nov. 14, 2026, show came from Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City. Mysterio denied the affair claim at the heart of their TV feud. Elsewhere, Jack Cartwheel won the first match in the chase for a 2027 cruiserweight title shot. Omos also beat Pimpinela Escarlata in the main event. Their fight drew El Grande Americano, Los Perros del Mal, and several more wrestlers into the ring.

Dorian Roldán Takes Charge and Has Rey Mysterio Removed

Rey Mysterio came to clear his name, but his night ended with guards leading him out.

Dorian Roldán opened the show and said Marisela Peña would not be there. He defended Mysterio’s suspension and again attacked his choices as general manager.

Mysterio arrived and said he wanted to hit Roldán. First, though, he needed to address the claims against him.

He stood by his work for AAA and the choices he had made. He also noted his role as Mexico’s captain for Survivor Series.

Roldán again claimed that Mysterio had an affair with Peña. Mysterio denied it and said the claim showed a lack of respect for Roldán’s own mother.

As part of the TV storyline, the two then clashed over Mysterio’s honor.

Roldán announced that AAA’s Board of Directors had named him interim general manager. With that power, he ordered Mysterio out of the building.

Guards moved Mysterio away from the ring. He briefly returned and tried to reach Roldán, but they blocked him again.

They led him up the ramp while Roldán stayed in the ring to celebrate.

Pimpinela Escarlata Changes the Main Event Rules

AAA Megachampion El Grande Americano visited Pimpinela Escarlata before the fight with Omos.

Americano feared the risk of facing the giant. Pimpinela said he had changed the match.

The change meant a weapon strike would not end the bout by disqualification. They would meet in a No Disqualification Match.

Rey Fénix Explains the Path to a Title Shot

Rey Fénix set out the path to the first shot at his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship in 2027.

Four Triple Threat Matches will each send one winner to the final. Those four winners will then face off for the title shot.

Fénix explained the rules before Kento, Lince Dorado, and Jack Cartwheel fought for the first place in that final.

Cruiserweight Tournament Qualifier: Kento vs. Lince Dorado vs. Jack Cartwheel

Result: Jack Cartwheel defeated Lince Dorado and Kento by pinfall to advance to the final.

Jack Cartwheel pinned Lince Dorado with Jack’s Arrow to move one step closer to a title shot. Dorado took down both men at the start. Kento and Cartwheel briefly teamed up, but their plan fell apart over a cover. Kento hit both with Dragon Screws, then landed a corner Splash on the pair. Dorado stopped his next move with a Backstabber. He then caught Cartwheel in an arm hold and hit a Clothesline.

Dorado sent Kento into the post and trapped Cartwheel beneath the apron. Back inside, he placed each man in a corner. Both fought back, and Cartwheel slammed them at the same time. He tried to pin each man, but neither count reached three. Dorado then hit a Stunner on Cartwheel. Kento cut him off with a Spear and added a Crucifix Driver from the ropes. Cartwheel broke the cover to keep his own hopes alive.

Cartwheel dodged a kick from Dorado that hit Kento instead. He dove onto Kento outside, but Dorado then sent him into the steel steps. Dorado rolled Kento back into the ring and hit a Powerbomb. He went for a Shooting Star Press, but Kento moved. Cartwheel also struck Dorado as he came down. A Senton and Death Valley Driver set up Jack’s Arrow on Dorado for the pin.

Dorian Roldán Ends His Press Conference Without Showing Proof

Roldán faced the press for the first time in his new role.

A reporter asked for proof of his affair claim against Mysterio and Peña.

He insulted Mysterio, then ended the press conference without giving an answer.

Lucha Libre AAA Main Event: No Disqualification Match — Pimpinela Escarlata vs. Omos

Result: Omos defeated Pimpinela Escarlata by pinfall.

Omos won with a Chokeslam after two people stopped Pimpinela Escarlata from pinning him. Pimpi attacked as soon as the giant entered the ring. However, Omos fought back with Chops and a corner charge. He used his weight to stay in control, then followed Pimpi outside with a right hand. Pimpi struck the rope as Omos tried to get back in. He then lowered the ropes to send him outside and dove onto him. A pink kendo stick gave Pimpi a way to keep up the attack. Omos took it away and broke it over his knee. He then picked Pimpi up and threw him against the desk at ringside.

Omos set up another table in the corner and tried a Powerbomb. El Grande Americano arrived to stop him with strikes and the Megachampionship belt. Ángel, Berto, and Daga then attacked Americano as a group. Omos tried to grab Ángel and Berto, but Daga hit him with a low blow. La Parka and Rey Fénix rushed in to help Americano. They drove Los Perros del Mal back before all three turned to Omos. They hit Omos with Headbutts and sent him into the table. Parka and Fénix then hit Frog Splashes.

The brawl with Los Perros moved toward the ramp, giving Pimpi room to make a cover. However, an exótico (Andrómeda) broke up the count.

Omos used the opening to regain control. He hit the Chokeslam and made the cover for three.

AAA moves toward its next show with Roldán in charge and his claimed proof still unseen. Cartwheel takes the first place in the four-way final. Omos leaves with the main-event win after the late interference halted Pimpi’s cover.