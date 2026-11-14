VisionQuest: An Astounding MCU Project

Following the events of WandaVision (2021) and Agatha All Along (2024), VisionQuest is Marvel Studios’ newest live action installment, and it is quite the engaging and mysterious series.

The writing team went above and beyond and set in motion a stylized form of telling this story. Because of this particular type of writing, audiences have been far more invested in this project than previous Marvel Studios projects (aside from WandaVision, Loki, Agatha All Along, and Wonder Man).

This series follows the White Vision, a creation from the company S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division), formed by Maria Rambeau after the extra terrestrial events of the film ‘Captain Marvel’ (which takes place in the 1990s). The White Vision was created from the spare parts of the original Vision, who was killed by Thanos in the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

In WandaVision, the White Vision is sent into the hex (created by Wanda out of sheer willpower, grief, and immense emotional instability) so that the “threat” can be dealt with, and S.W.O.R.D. can rid Westview of the mind control that’s been transpiring. During his time in the hex, the White Vision has in interaction with the “regular Vision”, and realizes all is not what it seems to be, and his existence is more than what S.W.O.R.D. programmed it to be.

When VisionQuest begins, the audience is thrown into the mind of the White Vision, and within his mind resides several AI avatars that we’ve seen throughout MCU history:

1. J.A.R.V.I.S.(Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) ( Played by James D’Arcy)

2. F.R.I.D.A.Y (Female Replacement Intelligent Digital Assistant Youth) ( Played by Orla Brady)

3. E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead I’m The Hero) ( Played by Emily Hampshire)

4. D.U.M.-E. – One of Tony Stark’s AI robotic helpers from the Iron Man films ( Played by Henry Lewis)

5. U – Another one of Tony Stark’s AI robotic helpers ( Played by Jonathan Sayer)

6. Ultron – co-created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner using the powers of the Mind Stone to create a supposed “Peace in Our Time”. ( Played by James Spader)

All of these AI avatars are within Vision’s mind to help him navigate the nuances of human emotion, and aid him in understanding things a little better from the “human” perspective (aside from Ultron, who is his prisoner).

The blueprint the writers have laid out for this type of show is astounding – adding more “feeling” and awareness to AI programs, considering the current state of AI and all it entails, is actually quite the impressive notion. Many people are against AI, and throughout the series, we see this sort of “fear” towards AI because of everything Vision is capable of that resonates to real life because of the innate fear that we, as humans, have surrounding AI as well.

F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H. have played immense roles within the MCU (Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home). Fans get really attached to Tony’s AI companion, F.R.I.D.A.Y., along with Peter Parker’s AI companion, E.D.I.T.H., throughout these projects.

As fans move along through this television series, everyone follows Thomas Shephard/Tommy Maximoff (played by Ruaridh Mollica) who was originally created by Wanda in her hex in WandaVision using Chaos Magic, and is the son of Wanda and Vision, along with his brother – Billy Maximoff (played by Joe Locke).

In the events of Agatha All Along, we see how Tommy is “reincarnated” into the current body he resides due to Agatha and Billy’s actions, which is why it’s paramount that individuals watch WandaVision and Agatha All Along before starting the VisionQuest series.

The way how Tommy is integrated into this story is beautiful storytelling. The good chemistry between Ruaridh Mollica and Paul Bettany as father and son is nice to see, especially considering how the series started and Vision, in essence, seemed to not really want much to do with Tommy/Thomas Shephard.

During the events of VisionQuest, the audience is also introduced to a new AI gynoid named Jocasta, played by T’Nia Miller. Her origin in her live-action debut is a bit different than her comic book origin, but both are great introductions to this character.

In her debut comic (The Avengers #162 – August 1977), Jocasta is created by Ultron, using the brain waves of the Wasp, Hope Van Dyne, to give her complete sentience. Ultron forced Hank Pym to create her so she could be “his bride.”

in VisionQuest, she has a bit of a different origin, being the digital consciousness of Dr. Josephine Carrington.

The chemistry between James Spader and T’Nia Miller is undeniably quite profound, and that also plays into the stellar writing of this series.

This MCU installment has shown fans that not only can Marvel Studios produce an integrative, engaging, and unique product, but the MCU can and will get quality projects that “connect the dots” and introduce and incorporate characters/storylines that will have fans constantly engaged and seeking more.

After the VisionQuest finale, there’s no mistake that Marvel has plenty of excellent connections in store for its audience, especially with Avengers: Doomsday releasing on December 18th. Marvel fans are about to experience some things that only seemed like a dream – the personification and adaptation of various comic books/comic book storylines with a plethora of Marvel Comics characters. With this successful and beautifully written series, the MCU has further shown how well they blend their live action TV series and live action movies for near-seamless transitions into future projects.