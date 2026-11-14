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UFC
UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Full Card Live Results
By Brady Alexander,12 days ago
UFC 334 is live from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on Paramount+. The event is headlined by two championship bouts, including Ciryl Gane defending his heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit, and Kayla Harrison defends her women’s bantamweight championship against the returning Amanda Nunes.
The prelims are headlined by Charles Radtke taking on the retiring Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his last MMA fight. The early prelims kick off at 5 PM ET, followed by the prelims at 7PM and the main card at 9PM.
You can follow along with the full card live results below.
UFC 334 Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)
- UFC Heavyweight Championship: Ciryl Gane(c) def. Josh Hokit via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Kayla Harrison(c) def. Amanda Nunes via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke, Round 4)
- Caio Borralho def. Yousri Belgaroui Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic Endsvia Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
- Luis Gurule def. Bilal Hasan via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC 334 Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)
- Stephen Thompson def. Charles Radtke via TKO (Wheel-Kick, Round 3)
- Chris Dunca def. Drew Dober via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Terrance McKinney def. Jim Miller via Knockout (Punch, Round 1)
- Cesar Almeida def. Donte Johnson via TKO (Punch, Round 1)
UFC 334 Early Prelims (Paramount+ or UFC Fight Pass at 5 p.m. ET)
- Melquizael Costa def. Jared Gordon via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bia Mesquita def. Macy Chiasson via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke, Round 1)
- Juan Diaz def. Alatengheili via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Evan Elder def. Samuel Sanches via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
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