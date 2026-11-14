UFC 334 is live from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on Paramount+. The event is headlined by two championship bouts, including Ciryl Gane defending his heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit, and Kayla Harrison defends her women’s bantamweight championship against the returning Amanda Nunes.

The prelims are headlined by Charles Radtke taking on the retiring Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his last MMA fight. The early prelims kick off at 5 PM ET, followed by the prelims at 7PM and the main card at 9PM.

You can follow along with the full card live results below.

UFC 334 Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship: Ciryl Gane(c) def. Josh Hokit via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Ciryl Gane(c) Josh Hokit UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Kayla Harrison(c) def. Amanda Nunes via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke, Round 4)

Kayla Harrison(c) Amanda Nunes Caio Borralho def. Yousri Belgaroui Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Yousri Belgaroui Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic Ends via Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Uros Medic Luis Gurule def. Bilal Hasan via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 334 Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson def. Charles Radtke via TKO (Wheel-Kick, Round 3)

Charles Radtke Chris Dunca def. Drew Dober via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Drew Dober Terrance McKinney def. Jim Miller via Knockout (Punch, Round 1)

Jim Miller Cesar Almeida def. Donte Johnson via TKO (Punch, Round 1)

UFC 334 Early Prelims (Paramount+ or UFC Fight Pass at 5 p.m. ET)