WWE SmackDown Results – November 13, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — WWE aired the 1,421st episode of SmackDown on Friday at the Amerant Bank Arena and the full results from tonight’s episode are below. The show is available to stream on USA Network (United States) & Netflix (Everywhere else).

John Cena Invites Charlotte Flair To The John Cena Classic; Flair Accepts

John Cena says The John Cena Championship and The John Cena Classic are here and says on December 14th, everyone will find out what happens to The John Cena Classic Championship because The John Cena Classic is a night of opportunity. He says a record setting amount of NXT stars will make their in ring debuts on Raw. Cena reveals who the next invitee to The John Cena Classic: Charlotte Flair! Flair makes her way to the ring.

Flair shakes Cena’s hand and hugs him then tells Cena that she tends to get emotional like her father. She tells Cena that for 10 years, she’s been trying to figure out how to get across from Cena inside the ring. She says she doesn’t know if she can break Cena’s 17 World Championship record, then says she knows her father is at home bawling at the bar having a soda and expresses how much it means to be taking part in The John Cena Classic.

Flair says 2 years ago after WrestleMania 41, Cena walked past her as she wasn’t wrestling and debating whether she wanted to stay in WWE. She says Cena asked her what happened in Chicago, Illinois and recalls Cena telling her to own who she is. She thanks Cena for helping her find her passion again and says Cena did it because he believed in her when she didn’t even believe in herself.

The live crowd tells Flair that she deserves it as Flair becomes emotional and says this new chapter for her starts in The John Cena Classic. She says she’ll be excellent in The John Cena Classic and will win The John Cena Championship.

Cena says he’ll be going over his time, but tells Flair they’ve had conversations about Flair’s brother Reid and she had to rebuild women’s wrestling. She says Flair never had it easy but made it look easy then says he said a while ago he needed to win his 17th World Championship to shake the hand of the person who wins 18 World Championships. He says he was always talking about Flair and hugs her, then raises her hand.

Rey Mysterio, Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes Segment

Backstage, Rey Mysterio approaches Nick Aldis with another member of Team Mexico in mind for Team Mexico vs. Team USA in a 5 On 5 Survivor Series Matches. Cody Rhodes interrupts them and <Mysterio leaves with Aldis checking on Rhodes and asking if he’s in a good place after his Last Man Standing Match against Randy Orton. Rhodes says his full attention is on Survivor Series on November 28th, then says he has some names in mind.

WWE Tag Team Championships Match

The MFT (c) vs Bakusai ends in a No Contest(The MFTs retains)

Kyoki hits Tama Tonga with a trio of crossbodies. Tama responds with a dropkick to Kyoki but Talla Tonga tags in and whips Kyoki into the corner of the ring face first. Tama tags back in and hits an overhand chop to Kyoki, but Kyoki responds with a head scissors to Tama and delivers a superkick to Talla from the ring apron. Haku sees an opportunity and uses his cane to hit Kyoki behind the knee with in order to trip him up.

Shinsuke Nakamura tags in and knocks over Tama. He jams his boot into Tama’s throat in the corner of the ring, but Tama whips Nakamura into the corner of the ring spine first. Nakamura then drapes Tama across the top turnbuckle and delivers a knee to his midsection.

Kyoki delivers a shotgun dropkick off the apron to send Talla crashing into the barricade spine first, and Nakamura runs over Tama with a Kinshasa in the ring. He pins Tama but War Raiders slide into the ring to attack Nakamura and cause a disqualification.

The War Raiders Takes Out The MFTs and Bakusai

After the match, The War Raiders take out Nakamura in the ring and Talla on the outside. They throw Kyoki into Talla and connect with an assisted powerslam on Tama, then hit a double powerbomb to Nakamura and stand tall over him.

Cathy Kelly Interviews Finn Balor

Backstage, Cathy Kelley catches up with Finn Balor.

Damian Priest Defeated Axiom

Priest runs over Axiom with a boot as I sense a squash match in our imminent future. He lands an elbow on Axiom in the corner of the ring, but Axiom fires off kicks on Priest’s thigh. Priest responds with a Razor’s Edge for the win.

Priest Takes Out Nathan Frazer

After the match, Nathan Frazer runs out to check on Axiom but Priest blindsides him with a massive chokeslam.

Fatal Influence and John Cena Segment; Fatal Influence Invited To The John Cena Classic

Backstage, Fatal Influence confronts John Cena about inviting Charlotte Flair to take part in The John Cena Classic. Cena responds by telling Fatal Influence this is the type of ruthless aggression The John Cena Classic needs and invites them to take part in The John Cena Classic.

Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Segment

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn points out the haters in the house to Johnny Gargano and says he needed respect instead of begging for approval. He says he expects the bare minimum from the fans going forward for standing toe 2 toe with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the ring at Crown Jewel.

Kevin Owens’ music hits and he makes his way out. Zayn asks Owens what he’s doing in the ring, and Owens tells Zayn to remember he isn’t just talking to any other wrestler. He says he has a couple of wrongs he wants to make right including punching CM Punk in the face with a chain last Friday then says there’s other wrong he wants to make right.

Owens says for the last 25 years, he’s told anyone who will listen that Zayn is one of the best to ever do it in professional wrestling. He says he believes Zayn makes an excellent Undisputed WWE Champion and says he’s proud of Zayn and Zayn says that means the world to him.

Owens stops Zayn and says he’s not done. He says the wrong he needs to make right is that 17 months of his career were taken from him as he wondered if he could ever get back in the ring. He says he doesn’t know who he is without professional wrestling and says on August 21st in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he came close to becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion which didn’t happen thanks to Zayn.

Owens shoves Zayn and says there’s only one way to right that wrong as I’m reminded on how freaking good he is on the microphone. Gargano gets in Owens’ face and says he had the worst year of his life but Zayn was the only person who showed him the respect he deserves. Owens says he thinks Gargano is fine having gotten an Undisputed WWE Championship match the 1st time he stood up off the crate then gets right in Zayn’s face and says Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship reign is on borrowed time.

Gargano attacks Owens and beats him down as Zayn slowly leaves the ring and saunters up the entrance ramp in deep thought. Owens delivers a Stunner to Gargano then tells Zayn that his Undisputed WWE Championship reign is on borrowed time and he will be the one to end it before he dumps Gargano out of the ring and Zayn looks visibly displeased.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Rey Mysterio Segment; Rey Fenix Part Of Team Mexico

Backstage, Cody Rhodes finds CM Punk watch what just happened in the ring backstage. Rey Mysterio approaches them to introduce the newest member of Team Mexico for Survivor Series: Rey Fenix.

Charlotte Flair Defeated Jacy Jayne

Jacy Jayne sends Charlotte Flair crashing into the top turnbuckle face first. Flair lands a suplex on Jayne’s spine and flips her around the ring, then dumps Jayne onto the ring apron and sends her crashing off it with a big boot. She lands a cannonball on Jayne off the apron, but Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley make their way out to go after Flair. Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss march out to ringside to confront Reid and Henley.

Flair lands a fallaway slam on Jayne before Jayne calls for a discus lariat on Flair. Flair catches Jayne with a spear and ascends up the ropes, but Flair knocks Reid off the ring apron and fights off Henley. Paxley brawls with Henley as Bliss and Reid brawl with one another, but Michin and B-Fab go after Paxley and Bliss.

Bayley goes after Women’s Tag Team Champions Michin and B-Fab with a kendo stick but Jade Cargill takes out Bayley. Stephanie Vaquer’s music hits and she makes her way out to come to Bayley’s aid opening the door for Flair to hit a Natural Selection to Jayne for the win.

Team Babyface Issues War Games Challenge

After the match, Flair, Bliss, Paxley, Bayley and Vaquer challenge The Baddies and Fatal Influence to a Women’s War Games Match at Survivor Series.

Cathy Kelly Interviews Team Babyface

After the break, Cathy Kelley catches up with Flair, Bliss, Paxley, Bayley and Vaquer. Vaquer reveals when Flair called her for back up, she knew she was fully in.

Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green Segment; Stratton Lays Out Green

Stratton says everything looks better on her as she holds up the Women’s Championship. She says she’s a 2x Women’s Money In The Bank Winner and a 2x Women’s Champion, and while some people need boyfriends and others need reassurance from General Managers, she only needs a briefcase as she calls Green her ex bff.

Women’s Crown Jewel Champion Chelsea Green’s music hits and she makes her way out to stare down Stratton. She says she told Stratton how much Crown Jewel meant to her as Stratton stood next to her then says she’s been thinking about why Stratton chose to cash in against her at Crown Jewel. She says Stratton wanted to steal her moment but Stratton says Green got too comfortable being in the same conversation as her. She says if Green wants the Crown Jewel ring, she can have it and tells her to enjoy the rest of her career in catering.

Green beats down Stratton but Stratton regains the upper hand and hits Green with the Crown Jewel ring. She stands tall over Green

Gunther Defeated Finn Balor

Gunther levels Balor. He looks to hit a powerbomb to him, but Balor escapes and delivers a shotgun dropkick to Gunther. Balor then sends Gunther onto the ring apron and knocks him onto the floor with a right hand before he flies over the top rope to take out Gunther on the outside.

Balor ascends to the top rope but Gunther sends him crashing off it with a chop to his chest. Balor hits an elbow drop to Gunther’s chest and trips him up to send him crashing into the ring apron face first, but both men get back inside the ring.

Gunther cinches in a sleeper on Balor but Balor gets his foot onto the bottom rope to break the hold. Balor dropkicks Gunther and ascends to the top rope, then sets up for a Coup De Grace on Gunther. Gunther avoids it and sends Balor crashing into the referee, opening the door for Gunther to land a chop on Balor, land a chop on his chest, low blow him and connect with a powerbomb for the win.