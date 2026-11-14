Six members of Usman Nurmagomedov’s team have reportedly been sentenced to six months in prison following a hotel altercation involving former UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi.

Usman Nurmagomedov Brawls With Merab Dvalishvili

On Wednesday, video footage surfaced showing Nurmagomedov and members of his team confronting Dvalishvili and a friend inside an Abu Dhabi hotel. The footage showed Merab being slapped before a larger brawl broke out.

Police arrested and detained all parties involved. Dvalishvili was later released, according to RAF CEO Chad Bronstein.

According to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, six members of Nurmagomedov’s team were each sentenced to six months in prison, fined 300,000 AED (approximately $81,700), and ordered to be deported after completing their sentences.

Meanwhile, according to UAE-based news outlet The National, Dvalishvili and his friend were each fined 50,000 AED (approximately $13,600) for “disturbing public security and assaulting others.”

The incident comes after Dvalishvili defeated Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman’s older brother, in 2025. The two camps also had a smaller altercation at an RAF event in Georgia back in July.

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the incident during the UFC 334 press conference and didn’t hold back his thoughts.

“What a bunch of f—ing idiots. It’s absolutely ridiculous and stupid, and they’re all in jail. That is not a place to go f— around,” White said.

The fallout from the incident has also impacted Saturday’s RAF Abu Dhabi event. Umar Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to wrestle former UFC Champion Urijah Faber but has since been replaced by Saba Lazishvili, Dvalishvili’s 21-year-old Georgian friend who was also involved in Wednesday’s hotel brawl.

Dvalishvili, meanwhile, remains scheduled to compete against former UFC Champion Marlon Moraes.

Following his release, Dvalishvili took to X today to address the situation, confirming that he is out and doing well.

Usman Nurmagomedov is not currently signed to the UFC, and according to his manager, he cannot negotiate with anyone due to his PFL contract.