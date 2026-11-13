UFC 334 is this Saturday live on Paramount+ from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ahead of this weekends fights, every fighter on the card weighed in, with one bout being moved to catch-weight and two fighters missing weight.

The fights will continue as scheduled, but, each fighter will give up 20% of their purse. You can see the full UFC 334 weigh-in results below.

UFC 334 MAIN CARD

Main Event – UFC Heavyweight Championship: Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs Josh Hokit (231.4)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Kayla Harrison (135) vs Amanda Nunes (135)

Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (185.4) vs Yousri Belgaroui (186)

Welterweight Bout: Uros Medic (171) vs Kevin Holland (170.4)

Flyweight Bout: Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs Luis Gurule (125.2)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs Charles Radtke (170.8)

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.4) vs Chris Duncan (155.4)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.6) vs Terrance McKinney (160.2)*

Catchweight Bout (190): Donte Johnson (189) vs Cesar Almeida (189.6)

EARLY PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon (155.6) vs Melquizael Costa (155.4)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs Bia Mesquita (135.8)

Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili (135.6) vs Juan Diaz (136.4)*

Lightweight Bout: Evan Elder (156) vs Samuel Sanches (153.6)

*McKinney weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

*Diaz weighed in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Following yhe weight miss, Terrance McKinney took to social media to announce that this will be his final fight at 155 pounds, and will move up to 170 pounds. He apologized for the miss.

You can follow along with live UFC 334 updates tomorrow night starting at 5PM ET.