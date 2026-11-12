Josh Hokit Takes Another Shot at Ciryl Gane Ahead of UFC 334

Undefeated heavyweight Josh Hokit (10-0) is getting his first opportunity to capture UFC gold this Saturday, as he takes on Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UFC 334.

The matchup has been generating plenty of attention in recent weeks, and much of that has been thanks to Hokit’s nonstop trash talk. It’s no secret that Hokit isn’t afraid to say whatever is on his mind, and he believes that approach has helped put him in the position he is in today.

Josh Hokit Calls Out Ciryl Gane

During Episode 3 of UFC Embedded, Josh Hokit took another shot at Gane, this time targeting the champion for having a mental coach and suggesting it was a sign of weakness.

“He has a mental coach. And to me, that says it all. I don’t got no mental coach, there’s a bitch in there somewhere. So, I’m going to expose that.”

Hokit has had quite the media run heading into UFC 334. From releasing diss tracks and training while blindfolded to avoid potential eye pokes from Gane, to roasting other fighters on the card, the undefeated heavyweight has continued to find ways to keep himself in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Gane (14-2) has largely remained composed throughout the back-and-forth, often laughing off Hokit’s antics while keeping his attention on the task ahead: successfully defending his heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden.

The two will finally settle their differences inside the Octagon this Saturday, with Josh Hokit looking to remain undefeated and Ciryl Gane aiming to retain his UFC Heavyweight Championship.

UFC 334 kicks off with the early prelims at 5 PM ET on Paramount+, followed by the main card at 9 PM ET.

Stay tuned for live coverage.