TNA IMPACT! RESULTS: NOV. 5 2026 – THE NEMETHS RETAIN

The Nemeths retained the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Leon Slater and Amazing Red on the Nov. 5, 2026, episode of Impact. The broadcast came from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama, and featured four matches. Eddie Edwards preserved his leadership of The System, while Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles won their tag team debut. Elsewhere, Xia Brookside joined The Righteous at Harley Hudson’s expense. Hudson later encountered Taryn Terrell, who welcomed her to Dollhouse during a scene after the credits.

Matt Hardy Helps Moose Fight Off syX

Matt Hardy intervened when Moose’s confrontation with syX became a two-on-one attack.

Moose opened Impact by discussing advice he had received from Hardy. According to Moose, Hardy encouraged him to recover the attitude that had previously defined him.

Moose then called out syX over their attacks on TNA’s roster.

Sawyer and Shaw answered the challenge and used their numbers advantage to overwhelm him. However, Hardy arrived carrying a metal pipe and forced both to retreat.

Hardy and Moose remained together in the ring after stopping the attack.

Trey Miguel Interrupts Leon Slater and Amazing Red

Leon Slater and Amazing Red expressed confidence ahead of their opportunity against the TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Both believed they could defeat Nic and Ryan Nemeth. However, Trey Miguel interrupted to remind Slater of his separate responsibilities as TNA World Champion.

Miguel announced that he would join commentary for the championship match. He also warned Slater that he intended to take his title.

Indi Hartwell Provokes Daria Rae

Indi Hartwell confronted Daria Rae while Brian stood nearby.

Hartwell accused Rae of relying on Shayna Baszler to settle a dispute she could not handle herself. The champion continued pressing the issue until Brian stepped between them.

His intervention prevented a physical confrontation that could have exposed Rae to another suspension.

Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles vs. Hunter James and Alexander Lev

Result: Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles defeated Hunter James and Alexander Lev by pinfall.

Avery Styles finished Hunter James with Spiral Tap to give his partnership with Frankie Kazarian a successful debut. Mustafa Ali watched from commentary while questioning Kazarian’s motives. Styles started against Alexander Lev and established control through Dropkicks and Slams. Kazarian entered with a Bulldog before James joined the match. Styles later returned and connected with a Forearm, but Lev stopped him with a knee through the ropes. James capitalized and trapped Styles in the corner, allowing both opponents to combine their attacks. A Backbreaker and a diving Double Axe Handle kept Styles under pressure. However, Styles eventually reached Kazarian, who attacked both opponents and landed a Forearm on James. Kazarian followed with Leg Drops on Lev before another from the ropes produced a two-count. Styles then made a blind tag and positioned James near the corner. Spiral Tap secured the three-count before James could escape.

Ali addressed the winning team after the match and continued questioning Kazarian’s relationship with Styles.

He invoked Styles’ father and warned Kazarian that his partner would eventually betray him. Kazarian answered by punching Ali in the face.

The System Agrees to Let Edwards and Bronson Settle Their Dispute

Brian Myers and Cedric Alexander discussed the upcoming leadership match before Alisha Edwards joined them.

All three agreed to remain backstage while Eddie Edwards faced Bear Bronson.

Their decision left the outcome to the two wrestlers competing for control of The System.

Control of The System: Eddie Edwards vs. Bear Bronson

Result: Eddie Edwards defeated Bear Bronson by pinfall to retain control of The System.

Eddie Edwards survived Bronson’s power offense and connected with Boston Knee Party to preserve his leadership. Bronson controlled the opening exchanges with a corner Splash and a Suplex. Edwards responded with a kick and a rope-assisted Headscissors, but Bronson stopped his next attack for a near-fall. A Neckbreaker created another opening for Edwards, who later lifted Bronson into a Suplex. The fight moved outside, where Bronson sent Edwards into the steel steps before returning him for another cover. Both wrestlers later connected with dives through the ropes. Their exchanges reached the ramp, where Bronson delivered a Black Hole Slam.

Both returned before the referee completed the count. Edwards landed a Superkick, but Bronson answered with a Sit-Out Chokebomb for another near-fall. Edwards recovered in the corner and executed a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Bronson blocked a subsequent knee attempt, forcing Edwards to change his approach. A Clothesline created the final opening for Boston Knee Party and the deciding pin.

Myers, Alexander, and Alisha entered after the bell.

Bronson accepted the result and shook Edwards’ hand. The System stood together after resolving the leadership challenge.

Daria Rae Attempts to Influence Brian’s Report

Brian worked on a report about Rae when she approached and tried to stop him.

Rae argued that submitting the document would damage Brian’s own image.

Santino Marella then arrived, confirmed that Brian remained occupied with his assignment, and patted him on the head.

Rae used the interaction to encourage tension between Brian and Marella.

Allie and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Fire ’N Flava

Result: Allie and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Fire ’N Flava by pinfall.

Shotzi Blackheart pinned Kiera Hogan with a diving Senton after Allie prevented Tasha Steelz from making the save. Blackheart and Steelz opened with quick takedowns and strikes before Steelz avoided an attack from the corner. Hogan tagged in and faced Allie, initially attempting a friendly approach. Allie rejected it with an elbow, but Fire ’N Flava recovered by using the ropes to their advantage. Steelz held Allie in position for Hogan’s Hip Attack, allowing the team to continue isolating her. Hogan added strikes and taunts until Allie answered with a Spear and reached Blackheart. Blackheart placed both opponents in the corner and connected with a Dropkick. However, Hogan interrupted the ensuing cover and knocked Allie from the apron.

Hogan later hit Blackheart with another Dropkick, but Allie stopped the pin and delivered a Death Valley Driver. Simultaneous kicks from Steelz and Blackheart left all four wrestlers down. Allie and Blackheart regained control through simultaneous Tarantula holds in the ropes. Blackheart followed with a Missile Dropkick on Hogan before Steelz broke the cover. Allie then removed Steelz from the exchange with a Codebreaker. Blackheart climbed the corner and landed the Senton on Hogan for the victory.

Fire ’N Flava attacked after the bell despite losing the match.

Hogan and Steelz repeatedly stomped their opponents in the corners before standing over them.

Mila Moore Ends Her Relationship With John Skyler

Mila Moore told John Skyler that their relationship was over.

Moore explained that she had expected his results to improve but no longer believed in him.

She left Skyler alone in front of a mirror, where he quietly said he loved her.

The broadcast later returned to the locker room and showed Skyler still struggling with the breakup.

Elayna Black Challenges Heather’s Loyalty to M

M by Elegance reassured Heather by Elegance that she considered her a best friend.

M also said she had proposed including Heather on the cover of an upcoming magazine shoot.

After M left, Elayna Black approached and challenged Heather’s view of their friendship.

Heather dismissed the criticism and told Black to stop interfering. Black responded by threatening to change Heather’s mind through physical force.

Xia Brookside Joins The Righteous

Xia Brookside attacked Harley Hudson during a ceremony that Hudson believed would welcome her into The Righteous.

Vincent and Dutch initially presented the occasion as Hudson’s opportunity to leave her previous life behind.

Hudson confirmed that she wanted to join them, and Dutch placed a flower crown on her head.

Vincent then introduced another condition: Hudson needed to declare that she belonged to The Righteous.

Before the ceremony concluded, Vincent revealed that someone else had already made her choice while Hudson considered the invitation.

Brookside appeared behind Hudson and struck her.

She then stood alongside Vincent and Dutch as their newest member, leaving Hudson on the mat.

Matt Hardy and Moose Promise to Answer syX

Matt Hardy addressed the previous week’s attack on Jeff Hardy and said syX had crossed a line.

He promised a response before Moose joined the conversation.

Moose referred to his own history in TNA as the two established their shared purpose.

Both intended to confront syX over what happened to Jeff.

TNA Impact! Main Event: TNA World Tag Team Championship — The Nemeths vs. Leon Slater and Amazing Red

Result: The Nemeths defeated Leon Slater and Amazing Red by pinfall to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

Nic Nemeth pinned Amazing Red after Ryan Nemeth struck both challengers with a championship belt while the referee was down. Trey Miguel joined commentary as Red and Nic began with holds and pinning attempts. Red targeted an arm before bringing Leon Slater into the match. The challengers combined their corner offense until Ryan intervened and helped Nic recover. The champions later attempted to leave with their belts, but Slater and Red intercepted them. Both continued attacking around the steel steps and barricades before the fight returned inside. Ryan regained control by raking Red’s eyes, and Nic targeted Red’s legs to prevent a tag.

Slater eventually entered and attacked both champions before lifting Ryan onto his shoulders for a spinning Slam. Nic knocked Slater from the ropes, allowing Ryan to connect with a DDT. Slater survived and reached Red, who answered Nic with kicks and a DDT of his own. Ryan disrupted another combination and sent Slater into the post. The champions then delivered a double-team Slam to Red, but another cover failed to finish him. Slater later cleared both Nemeths from the ring before Ryan interrupted another pinning attempt. The referee went down during the exchange, giving Ryan an opening to strike Slater with a championship outside. Red caught Nic in a cover, but no official remained available to count. When Red attempted Code Red, Ryan struck him with the belt as well. Nic added Danger Zone as the referee recovered and completed the successful defense.

Elijah entered carrying his guitar after the match.

He attempted to strike the champions, but both Nemeths escaped from the ring.

Taryn Terrell Welcomes Harley Hudson to Dollhouse

Harley Hudson’s night took another turn during a scene after the credits.

Hudson spoke with her mother by phone and questioned why making friends in TNA had proven so difficult.

Despite the rejection from The Righteous, she said she wanted to remain rather than return home.

After ending the call, Hudson discovered a note on the wall inviting her to play. A lipstick mark accompanied the message.

She looked toward another area and found a dollhouse.

Taryn Terrell then appeared and welcomed Hudson to Dollhouse.

The encounter gives Hudson another potential connection after Brookside took her place alongside The Righteous. Meanwhile, Edwards leaves with The System’s leadership intact, and the Nemeths remain champions after Elijah interrupted their celebration.