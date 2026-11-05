TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview – November 5, 2026

Tonight’s episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! was taped a few weeks ago in Dothan, AL. Below is the preview for the November 5 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Allie and Shotzi Blackheart vs Fire ‘N Flava– Allie and Kiera Hogan were TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions together until they lost the titles to Apex at Bound for Glory. Kiera Hogan aligned herself with Tasha Steelz once again to reform Fire ‘N Flava before Shotzi Blackheart made her return to TNA to save Allie. The two teams will now face off tonight.

The Nemeths vs Leon Slater and Amazing Red– In a unique match, TNA World Champion Leon Slater and TNA X Division Champion Amazing Red team up in a Champions Challenge match to take on The Nemeths for the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

Eddie Edwards vs Bear Bronson– Two members of The System will go toe-to-toe tonight. Bear Bronson has been questioning how loyal Eddie Edwards is to The System lately so the challenge was thrown down last week for a match. Bear Bronson will call the shots for The System if he wins.

Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles in action– At Bound for Glory, Frankie Kazarian won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match for the third consecutive year. Kazarian revealed that he would use the automatic championship opportunity for a shot at the TNA World Tag Team Championship alongside Avery Styles. Kazarian and Styles make their tag team debut tonight.

Harley Hudson Righteous Initiation Ceremony– The Righteous have been trying to get Harley Hudson to stand beside them for weeks. Last week, Hudson accepted the invitation. Hudson officially takes her place alongside The Righteous tonight.