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Falmouth

⚠️ November 2026 holiday trash & recycling schedule

3 days ago
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🚛 Holiday trash & recycling schedule for November 2026

Here’s how Falmouth trash and recycling pickup will work around the November holidays:

Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11, 2026

  • Collection is normal all week.
  • Put carts at the curb by 7:00 am on your usual day.

Thanksgiving Week – November 23–28, 2026

  • Monday–Wednesday (Nov 23–25): Collected as usual.
  • Thanksgiving Day (Thu, Nov 26): Pickup moves to Friday, Nov 27.
  • Friday (Nov 27): Pickup moves to Saturday, Nov 28.

If your regular day is Thursday or Friday, plan for pickup one day later that week and have carts out by 7:00 am.

More Info: November Holidays Trash & Recycling Collection • F...

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