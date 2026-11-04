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Falmouth
⚠️ November 2026 holiday trash & recycling schedule
3 days ago
🚛 Holiday trash & recycling schedule for November 2026
Here’s how Falmouth trash and recycling pickup will work around the November holidays:
Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11, 2026
- Collection is normal all week.
- Put carts at the curb by 7:00 am on your usual day.
Thanksgiving Week – November 23–28, 2026
- Monday–Wednesday (Nov 23–25): Collected as usual.
- Thanksgiving Day (Thu, Nov 26): Pickup moves to Friday, Nov 27.
- Friday (Nov 27): Pickup moves to Saturday, Nov 28.
If your regular day is Thursday or Friday, plan for pickup one day later that week and have carts out by 7:00 am.
More Info: November Holidays Trash & Recycling Collection • F...
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