⚠️ November 2026 holiday trash & recycling schedule

🚛 Holiday trash & recycling schedule for November 2026

Here’s how Falmouth trash and recycling pickup will work around the November holidays:

Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Collection is normal all week.

Put carts at the curb by 7:00 am on your usual day.

Thanksgiving Week – November 23–28, 2026

Monday–Wednesday (Nov 23–25): Collected as usual.

Collected as usual. Thanksgiving Day (Thu, Nov 26): Pickup moves to Friday, Nov 27 .

Pickup moves to . Friday (Nov 27): Pickup moves to Saturday, Nov 28.

If your regular day is Thursday or Friday, plan for pickup one day later that week and have carts out by 7:00 am.