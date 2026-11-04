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Falmouth
🛒 Falmouth, ME Retail Jobs – Multiple Grocery & Customer Roles
3 days ago
Falmouth’s grocery scene is busy, and stores are hiring across departments. If you like staying active, helping neighbors, and working with food, these roles are worth a look.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Falmouth, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a classic cashier/front-end role: ringing up orders, bagging, grabbing carts, and keeping the checkout area clean. Good fit if you’re friendly, can stand on your feet, and want flexible hours with weekly pay and store discounts.
Meat Manager – Central ME
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Falmouth, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Meat Department, from production and merchandising to food safety and scheduling the team. This is a leadership role for someone with meat/food retail experience who wants to own a department and drive sales and quality.
Night Crew Stocker
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Falmouth, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep shelves full and the store looking sharp, often on evening or overnight shifts. Expect steady physical work—moving freight, stocking, rotating product—with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and benefits for eligible staff.
Meat & Seafood Clerk
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Falmouth, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help prep, package, and display fresh meat and seafood while answering customer questions and offering cooking tips. Great if you like hands-on work, care about freshness, and want to learn a specialty department.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go)
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Falmouth, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shop the store for online orders, pick the best products, and get everything bagged and ready for pickup. Ideal if you like moving around, using a handheld device, and working behind the scenes but still helping customers.
FT Dairy Frozen Food Lead
- Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets
- Location: 65 Gray Road, Falmouth, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.35 – $24.75 per hour
Lead the Dairy & Frozen department, supervise associates, and keep products stocked, safe, and merchandised. Good step up if you know grocery operations and want leadership responsibility with a clear hourly pay range.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—grocery roles in Falmouth tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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