Looking for a loyal friend to join your family in East Falmouth, MA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Sunny Paws Rescue

Phone: (508) 468-7627

Lego is a very sweet, affectionate boy with adults and older children. He is house-trained and crate-trained, and he’s good with other dogs and cats. He’s also friendly with strangers and is described as a calm, well-mannered dog who doesn’t chew or damage furniture.

Unlike many Huskies, Lego is not a big barker or “talker,” and he no longer tries to escape or run away. He does enjoy howling along with ambulances or police vehicles, which fits his Husky roots.

👉 Meet LEGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: About 45 lbs

About Shelter: Sunny Paws Rescue

Phone: (508) 468-7627

Razz is a young mixed-breed boy who can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly once he has time to sniff and check you out. He’s playful and energetic, then loves to snuggle up for petting.

He is neutered and heartworm negative, and is listed as ready to travel north in December through Sunny Paws Rescue.

👉 Meet RAZZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix

Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix Age: Young adult (about 1–2 years)

Young adult (about 1–2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Weight: About 50 lbs

About Shelter: Sunny Paws Rescue

Phone: (508) 468-7627

Karly is a beautiful young mixed-breed girl who recently joined the Sunny Paws family. She’s about 1–2 years old and around 50 pounds. She loves to play with other dogs at the shelter, and rolling over for belly rubs might be her favorite thing. Her description calls her a bit of a goofball, which makes her extra charming.

Karly has already gotten her “freedom ride” and is now waiting for a forever family to give her the safe, happy life she deserves.

👉 Meet KARLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Sunny Paws Rescue at (508) 468-7627 or visit their website to start an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.