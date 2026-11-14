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🐶 Friendly Dogs Waiting for Adoption in East Falmouth, MA
Looking for a loyal friend to join your family in East Falmouth, MA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.
LEGO
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Sunny Paws Rescue
- Phone: (508) 468-7627
Lego is a very sweet, affectionate boy with adults and older children. He is house-trained and crate-trained, and he’s good with other dogs and cats. He’s also friendly with strangers and is described as a calm, well-mannered dog who doesn’t chew or damage furniture.
Unlike many Huskies, Lego is not a big barker or “talker,” and he no longer tries to escape or run away. He does enjoy howling along with ambulances or police vehicles, which fits his Husky roots.
👉 Meet LEGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RAZZ
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Shelter: Sunny Paws Rescue
- Phone: (508) 468-7627
Razz is a young mixed-breed boy who can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly once he has time to sniff and check you out. He’s playful and energetic, then loves to snuggle up for petting.
He is neutered and heartworm negative, and is listed as ready to travel north in December through Sunny Paws Rescue.
👉 Meet RAZZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KARLY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix
- Age: Young adult (about 1–2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Weight: About 50 lbs
- Shelter: Sunny Paws Rescue
- Phone: (508) 468-7627
Karly is a beautiful young mixed-breed girl who recently joined the Sunny Paws family. She’s about 1–2 years old and around 50 pounds. She loves to play with other dogs at the shelter, and rolling over for belly rubs might be her favorite thing. Her description calls her a bit of a goofball, which makes her extra charming.
Karly has already gotten her “freedom ride” and is now waiting for a forever family to give her the safe, happy life she deserves.
👉 Meet KARLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Sunny Paws Rescue at (508) 468-7627 or visit their website to start an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.