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Falmouth
🏥 Falmouth, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Falmouth’s healthcare scene is busy year-round, with steady demand from local residents and seasonal visitors. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Falmouth, MA.
Travel Mammography Technologist – $2,898/week
- Employer: OneStaff Medical
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)
- Pay: $2,898 per week
- Schedule: 13-week contract, 40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts, start 12/07/2026
This is a high-paying travel role for an experienced Mammography Technologist. Great if you want strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and support from a dedicated travel team while you’re on assignment.
Physical Therapist (Per Visit), VNA of Cape Cod
- Employer: Cape Cod Healthcare – Visiting Nurse Association
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- Type: Per-visit, mostly Monday–Friday, occasional weekends/holidays
- Pay: Not listed
Home health role doing full PT assessments, creating plans of care, and joining case conferences for VNA patients in the Falmouth area. Good fit if you have a MA PT license, at least 1 year of clinical experience, and like one-on-one care in patients’ homes.
Licensed CNA / Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Guided Living Senior Home Care (Elder Care Home Care)
- Location: Woods Hole, MA (Cape & surrounding areas)
- Type: Part-time, per diem, full-time hours available
- Pay: From $25.00 per hour
Provide in-home support for seniors—ADLs, companionship, light housekeeping, and meal help. You’ll need a CNA license or HHA certificate, 1+ year caregiving experience, and your own transportation; in return you get flexible scheduling (days, nights, live-in), weekly pay, 401(k), health insurance, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles on the Cape tend to move fast and refresh often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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