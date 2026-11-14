undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Gentle Pups & Seniors Ready for Adoption in Fallston
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Fallston, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Harford County for someone to bring them home.
Ruark
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harford County
- Location: Fallston, MD
- Phone: (410) 836-1090
Ruark is a young, medium mixed-breed pup with a rich brown coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. If you’re hoping to raise a dog from puppyhood, Ruark could be a great match.
👉 Meet Ruark and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Teddy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harford County
- Location: Fallston, MD
- Phone: (410) 836-1090
Teddy is a white, medium mixed-breed senior boy with a very affordable adoption fee. Older dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage, making them wonderful companions for a calmer home.
👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs tugs at your heart, please call the Humane Society of Harford County at (410) 836-1090 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.