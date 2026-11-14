Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Fallston, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Harford County for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Harford County

Location: Fallston, MD

Fallston, MD Phone: (410) 836-1090

Ruark is a young, medium mixed-breed pup with a rich brown coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. If you’re hoping to raise a dog from puppyhood, Ruark could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ruark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Humane Society of Harford County

Location: Fallston, MD

Fallston, MD Phone: (410) 836-1090

Teddy is a white, medium mixed-breed senior boy with a very affordable adoption fee. Older dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage, making them wonderful companions for a calmer home.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs tugs at your heart, please call the Humane Society of Harford County at (410) 836-1090 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.