Falls City’s healthcare scene is busy, and Falls City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is building up its in-house therapy team. If you’re in rehab therapy and like working with older adults, these PRN and part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Falls City Nursing & Rehab

Falls City Nursing & Rehab Location: Falls City, NE

Falls City, NE Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on adults with communication, cognitive, and swallowing needs in a post-acute and long-term care setting. You’ll handle evals, treatment, and discharge summaries, and it’s open to SLPs at all experience levels.

Employer: Falls City Nursing & Rehab

Falls City Nursing & Rehab Location: Falls City, NE

Falls City, NE Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work with geriatric patients on ADLs and functional skills using evidence-based practice. Great if you want flexible hours while still doing full OT evals, treatments, and discharge planning in a supportive in-house team.

Employer: Falls City Nursing & Rehab

Falls City Nursing & Rehab Location: Falls City, NE

Falls City, NE Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Support the PT with hands-on treatment like gait training, exercises, and modalities for residents in rehab and long-term care. Good fit if you’re a licensed PTA looking for steady part-time hours with a consistent patient population.

Employer: Falls City Nursing & Rehab

Falls City Nursing & Rehab Location: Falls City, NE

Falls City, NE Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Lead patient evaluations and treatment plans for mobility and wound care needs in a post-acute setting. This is a flexible PRN role for licensed PTs, including new grads who want experience across short-term rehab and long-term care.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the schedule or exact duties are more flexible than the posting sounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.