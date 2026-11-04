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🏥 Falls City NE Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Falls City has a nice mix of steady local healthcare work and high‑paying travel contracts right now. If you’re in respiratory care or pharmacy, these are worth a look.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,167/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Falls City, NE
- Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,167 per week
- Start date: 02/08/2027 | Duration: 17 weeks
Longer 17‑week contract with steady day shifts. Coast guarantees stipend payments for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which adds some income security while you’re on assignment.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,187/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Falls City, NE
- Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,187 per week
- Start date: 02/08/2027 | Duration: 13 weeks
Shorter 13‑week RRT contract with weekly pay and solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), guaranteed hours, CE, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want strong support from a large staffing agency.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Kex Rx Pharmacy & Home Care
- Location: Falls City, NE (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $21.00 per hour
Front‑line pharmacy role helping prepare prescriptions, manage inventory, and serve customers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off, plus support to become a Nationally Certified Pharmacy Technician.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers and agencies list similar roles you can explore from the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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