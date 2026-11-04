🏥 Falls City NE Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Falls City has a nice mix of steady local healthcare work and high‑paying travel contracts right now. If you’re in respiratory care or pharmacy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Falls City, NE

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

| Pay: $2,167 per week

Start date: 02/08/2027 | Duration: 17 weeks

Longer 17‑week contract with steady day shifts. Coast guarantees stipend payments for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which adds some income security while you’re on assignment.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Falls City, NE

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

| Pay: $2,187 per week

Start date: 02/08/2027 | Duration: 13 weeks

Shorter 13‑week RRT contract with weekly pay and solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), guaranteed hours, CE, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want strong support from a large staffing agency.

Employer: Kex Rx Pharmacy & Home Care

Location: Falls City, NE (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $21.00 per hour

Front‑line pharmacy role helping prepare prescriptions, manage inventory, and serve customers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off, plus support to become a Nationally Certified Pharmacy Technician.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers and agencies list similar roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.