Falls Church is busy on the healthcare side right now, with strong hiring at Inova and local private practices. If you’re a nurse or physician looking for stable hours and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Inova Health

Inova Health Location: Falls Church, VA (Inova Fairfax Hospital)

(Inova Fairfax Hospital) Type: Full-time, day shift (12-hour shifts, limited weekends/on-call)

Salary: Not listed

This PACU float pool role covers a variety of daytime 12-hour shifts, giving you exposure to multiple post-anesthesia units. Inova offers strong benefits, including retirement match from day one, tuition and loan assistance, and generous mental health support.

Employer: Inova Health

Inova Health Location: Falls Church, VA (Inova Fairfax Medical Campus)

(Inova Fairfax Medical Campus) Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy Med/Surg unit on nights at a top-ranked teaching hospital. This front-line leadership role mixes direct patient care with staff coaching, safety huddles, and quality improvement, backed by Inova’s full benefits and education support.

Employer: Inova Health System

Inova Health System Location: Falls Church, VA (Inova Fairfax Medical Campus)

(Inova Fairfax Medical Campus) Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus and relocation assistance eligible

Perfect for RNs with at least 1 year of experience (including LTC, rehab, home health, or outpatient) who want acute-care Med/Surg. You’ll get a structured fellowship with close mentoring, plus Inova’s strong benefits and education support.

Employer: Privia Medical Group / PMA Health

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time, outpatient only (4.5 days/week, no weekends)

Salary: Competitive base + productivity and quality bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Join a long-established, physician-led private practice seeing 15–20 adult patients per day with strong MA support and on-site diagnostics. This role offers work-life balance (no nights/weekends, light phone call) and a clear two-year path to partnership.

Employer: Privia Medical Group / PMA Health

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time, outpatient only (4.5 days/week, no weekends)

Salary: Competitive base + productivity and quality bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Very similar setup to the Family Medicine posting, focused on adult primary care with 15–20 patients per day and strong operational support. Good fit if you want autonomy, mentorship, and potential partnership without hospital work.

Employer: NVARO (Rheumatology Practice)

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $40.00–$50.00 per hour

Small rheumatology practice seeking an experienced infusion nurse for IV and subcutaneous meds. Great if you want part-time hours, steady clinic work, and direct patient relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can tweak hours or unit for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.