Falls Church has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from hospital case management to in-home support and rehab discharge planning.

Employer: Inova Health System

Inova Health System Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA Type: Part-time / PRN, Mon–Fri with rotating weekends & holidays

Salary: Not listed

Support discharge planning and continuing care at Inova Fairfax East 8100. You’ll arrange services, handle Medicare letters, and communicate with payors, patients, and care teams. High school/GED and 2 years’ relevant experience required, plus access to strong Inova benefits like retirement match and free mental health sessions.

Employer: Vierra Communities – Vierra Falls Church / Admiral Nursing & Rehab

Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, based on experience)

Help residents plan safe discharges and transitions back home or to other care settings in a family-owned, rehab-focused community. Requires bachelor’s in social work or related field, 1 year supervised social work in healthcare, and license. Strong benefits: 7 holidays, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Moms In Motion – A Virginia Service Facilitation Provider

Location: Falls Church / McLean area (must live in VA, daily local travel)

Falls Church / McLean area (must live in VA, daily local travel) Type: Full-time, field + remote work

Salary: Estimated $55,000–$100,000/year, based on visit volume

Work from home and on the road supporting families using Virginia Medicaid Waiver programs. No degree needed—just 2+ years supporting people with disabilities or older adults, a driver’s license, and solid tech skills. Strong perks: paid training, many paid holidays (including winter break), medical/dental/vision, company-paid life & disability, 401(k) with match, tech & auto stipends, mileage and cell reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.