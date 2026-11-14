Falls Church has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from tech and insurance to tree care. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000 base (plus potential incentives/benefits per listing)

Manage key multifamily and commercial real estate accounts for a leading building security tech company. You’ll own client relationships, grow revenue through upsells, and work closely with sales, marketing, and product teams.

Employer: RTEC Treecare

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend sales with outdoor work by advising homeowners on tree and landscape care, writing proposals, and closing jobs. You’ll meet clients on-site, schedule work with the crews, and help with new leads and marketing content.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

Location: Falls Church, VA (hybrid – home office plus travel to meetings)

(hybrid – home office plus travel to meetings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support commercial insurance sales by marketing new prospects to carriers, negotiating terms, and handling onboarding. This is a good fit if you have strong P&C experience and want a client-facing, analytics-heavy role with a large national broker.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and day-to-day work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.