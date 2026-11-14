Falls Church is busy right now with high‑level intel and security hiring, especially for folks with deep federal and overseas experience.

Here are several cleared roles in Public Safety & Emergency Services that stand out this week.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Falls Church, VA (Northern Virginia client support)

Falls Church, VA (Northern Virginia client support) Salary: $160,000–$210,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Must already hold a high-level US Government clearance

Must already hold a Why it’s interesting: Senior CI role focused on vulnerability analysis, CI risk, and insider threat, with heavy emphasis on foreign adversary capabilities (cyber, HUMINT, info ops). Strong benefits package, plus preference for candidates with 7–12+ years of experience and advanced degrees.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Falls Church, VA (Northern Virginia client support)

Falls Church, VA (Northern Virginia client support) Salary: $190,000–$225,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Must already hold a high-level US Government clearance

Must already hold a Why it’s interesting: Very senior advisory role (about 20+ years experience) for seasoned intel officers with cable writing skills, targeting tools, and multiple overseas tours. Designed for people who’ve led operations (Chief/Referent) and can brief, write, and operate with minimal oversight.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting—Amentum often has related roles in the same mission space.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.