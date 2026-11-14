Falls Church is busy with high-level construction and operations work, especially tied to federal and secure facilities. If you’ve led big teams or complex projects, there are several strong management roles open right now.

Employer: HITT Contracting Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc. Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,500 – $181,500 (base, VA)

Lead large and small government construction projects from design through closeout while driving safety, quality, and client relationships. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years with a commercial GC and want ownership of contracts, schedules, and a project team, plus access to performance bonuses and strong benefits.

Employer: HITT Contracting Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc. Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,200 – $145,200 (base, VA)

Mid-level PM role where you run day-to-day delivery of government projects—budget, schedule, RFIs, subs, and client updates. Great fit if you have 5+ years in commercial construction and want to step up as the primary project leader with a clear growth path.

Employer: NIKA

Location: Falls Church, VA (supporting client in Washington, DC )

(supporting client in ) Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Top operations role overseeing facilities operations and maintenance for a large, complex federal building. You’ll manage workforce staffing, scheduling, and building systems, and you must be a U.S. citizen able to obtain a DOE Q clearance, with strong hands-on knowledge of mechanical, electrical, and life-safety systems.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000 – $230,000

Executive-level role leading mission-critical, secure government construction projects, including SCIF and ICD 705 work. Designed for someone with 20+ years of construction leadership and TS/SCI++ clearance, who can own strategy, P&L, and multiple project teams, backed by a full benefits package.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on scope and requirements than the quick view.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.