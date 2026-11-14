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💻 Falls Church VA IT Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings
Falls Church is hot right now for cleared tech and advanced engineering work, especially around cloud, data, and robotics. If you’re in IT and anywhere near NOVA, these are worth a look.
Robotics Software Engineer – Construction
- Employer: HITT Contracting Inc.
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $165,000 base (plus bonuses and benefits)
Hands-on role building and deploying autonomous robots on real construction sites. You’ll work across the robotics stack (C++, Python, Linux, perception, autonomy, manipulation) and support field testing on active jobsites.
SLA Data Scientist
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,093 – $155,250 (range may vary by experience/location)
Senior data scientist role supporting a Department of War SAP CIO mission. Requires TS/SCI, 10+ years’ experience, and strong skills in analytics, Excel, Tableau, and ServiceNow reporting.
Information Systems / CMMS Lead
- Employer: NIKA
- Location: Falls Church, VA (supporting client in Washington, DC)
- Type: Likely full-time (contingent on contract award)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and improve a Maximo-based CMMS for federal facilities. Good fit if you know work order management, preventive maintenance, asset data cleanup, and can obtain a clearance and Forrestal Building access.
Cloud Engineer DevOps Lead
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $187,179 – $235,750 (range may vary by experience/location)
Lead cloud and DevOps for a DoW SAP CIO environment. You’ll own AWS/Azure infrastructure, IaC (Terraform/Bicep/etc.), CI/CD, hybrid networking, and security compliance. TS/SCI and 15+ years’ IT/cloud experience required.
Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) – Arlington, VA
- Employer: Serco
- Location: Falls Church, VA (hybrid; on-site at the Pentagon up to 80%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range noted on Serco posting (not listed in this excerpt)
SRE role focused on AWS, containers (Docker, ECS/EKS), RHEL, and CI/CD. Requires Secret (or interim) clearance, Security+, and about 5 years in systems/cloud/DevOps/SRE.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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