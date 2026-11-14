Falls Church is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now, from hospital psych units to specialty clinics and a new behavioral health center opening soon.

Here are several solid options if you work in nursing, advanced practice, or dentistry.

Employer: Compass Health Center

Compass Health Center Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $31–$41/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8AM–4PM (may extend to 6PM later)

Monday–Friday, (may extend to 6PM later) Start: Mid-January, with 5 weeks of paid training before patient launch

New behavioral health center opening in Falls Church, focused on PHP/IOP for teens and adults. Great fit if you’re an RN who likes structured hours, mental health care, and being part of building a program from the ground up.

Employer: Inova Health System – Inova Fairfax Hospital

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Schedule: Day shift, 7:00AM–7:00PM, Monday–Friday plus weekend rotation

Psych observation unit role with a 6:1 nurse-to-patient ratio and strong support from an interdisciplinary team. Includes medical/dental/vision, retirement match from day one, and tuition + student loan assistance for RNs who want to grow in psych or ED-style care.

Employer: Integrated Neurology Services, PLLC

Location: Falls Church, VA (in-person clinic)

(in-person clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$140,800/year

Outpatient role focused on spine and pain management, including assessments, procedures, and care plans in a neurology and pain practice. Good match if you’re a PA-C with pain, spine, or outpatient experience who wants steady hours and hands-on procedural work.

Employer: Dentists of Bristow

Location: Falls Church, VA 22046 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Compensation: ~$200,000/year first-year potential (base + production bonuses)

Modern, fully digital practice with CBCT, digital X-rays, and scanners, plus mentorship and CE support. Great if you’re a new or experienced DDS/DMD looking for strong earnings, clinical autonomy, and a doctor-led environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast and often consider a range of backgrounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.