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🏥 Falls Church VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Falls Church is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now, from hospital psych units to specialty clinics and a new behavioral health center opening soon.
Here are several solid options if you work in nursing, advanced practice, or dentistry.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health (PHP/IOP)
- Employer: Compass Health Center
- Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $31–$41/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8AM–4PM (may extend to 6PM later)
- Start: Mid-January, with 5 weeks of paid training before patient launch
New behavioral health center opening in Falls Church, focused on PHP/IOP for teens and adults. Great fit if you’re an RN who likes structured hours, mental health care, and being part of building a program from the ground up.
Registered Nurse (RN) – EmPATH Psych Observation PRN
- Employer: Inova Health System – Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Schedule: Day shift, 7:00AM–7:00PM, Monday–Friday plus weekend rotation
Psych observation unit role with a 6:1 nurse-to-patient ratio and strong support from an interdisciplinary team. Includes medical/dental/vision, retirement match from day one, and tuition + student loan assistance for RNs who want to grow in psych or ED-style care.
Interventional & Spine Pain Physician Assistant (PA-C)
- Employer: Integrated Neurology Services, PLLC
- Location: Falls Church, VA (in-person clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$140,800/year
Outpatient role focused on spine and pain management, including assessments, procedures, and care plans in a neurology and pain practice. Good match if you’re a PA-C with pain, spine, or outpatient experience who wants steady hours and hands-on procedural work.
General Dentist – Associate (Open to New Grads)
- Employer: Dentists of Bristow
- Location: Falls Church, VA 22046 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: ~$200,000/year first-year potential (base + production bonuses)
Modern, fully digital practice with CBCT, digital X-rays, and scanners, plus mentorship and CE support. Great if you’re a new or experienced DDS/DMD looking for strong earnings, clinical autonomy, and a doctor-led environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast and often consider a range of backgrounds.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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