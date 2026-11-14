Falls Church has a nice mix of accounting and finance roles right now, from steady staff work to flexible part‑time options. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Robert Half (for a mid-sized religious organization)

Robert Half (for a mid-sized religious organization) Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an accounting team of five handling general ledger, payroll (Paylocity), reconciliations, month-end close, fixed assets, AP, and audit support. Good fit if you have 2+ years of staff accounting experience, an accounting degree, and want broad hands-on work in a mission-focused setting.

Employer: Great Hill Solutions, LLC (part of Seneca Holdings / Seneca Nation Group )

(part of ) Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Federal-facing role supporting a DHA audit program with program analysis and financial management work. Ideal if you have a 4-year degree or 2+ years of federal financial/audit experience and an active Secret clearance, and want to work with tools like GFEBS, DEAMS, Power BI, SQL, or Python.

Employer: Clarip

Location: Falls Church, VA 22043 (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $30,000/year

Join a data privacy tech company in a flexible, hybrid role handling GL, AP/AR, reconciliations, reports, payroll support, and tax compliance. Best for someone with 5+ years of bookkeeping/accounting, strong GAAP skills, and comfort with tools like QuickBooks or Xero.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you don’t see in the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.