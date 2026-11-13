Falls Church is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hospital leadership to hands-on mental health support. If you’re in nursing or direct care, there are several solid full-time options to check out.

Employer: Inova Health

Inova Health Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-acuity medical/surgical unit at a hospital ranked among the top 10 Major Teaching Hospitals in the U.S. You’ll have 24/7 leadership responsibility, oversee staff, quality, and safety, and get strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, retirement match from day one, tuition and student loan assistance, mental health support, and paid time off.

Alternate listing with similar details: Indeed posting

Employer: Kensington Senior Living – The Kensington Falls Church

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time (Sunday–Thursday)

Starting Salary: $95,000 – $105,000 (based on experience)

Support the Director of Nursing in a senior living community focused on resident-centered care. You’ll supervise nursing staff, help with assessments and care plans, meet with residents and families, and keep quality and compliance on track—great fit if you have 2–3+ years in senior/long-term care and want a stable schedule.

Employer: Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute (Dept Behavioral Health/Develop)

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time (Salaried)

Hiring Range: $44,424 – $61,305

Work in an inpatient mental health facility providing basic life skills training, personal care, and psychological support for adult patients. This is a multi-hire role, so there may be several openings—good for those 18+ with strong people skills; healthcare or psychology education/experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site. Your next step in healthcare might be just one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.