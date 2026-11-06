💻 Falls Church VA IT Jobs: Multiple SysAdmin & Desktop Roles

Falls Church is busy with federal IT work right now, and it shows in the job boards. Here are a few solid tech roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Falls Church, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,250 – $97,750

Schedule: 6:00am – 2:30pm, Monday–Friday

Clearance: Active Secret required

You’ll support Army/DISA systems in a 24x7x365 environment, handling Windows, Linux, Cisco, virtualization, and Active Directory. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of sysadmin/IT ops, CompTIA Security+ (IAT II), and want steady daytime hours with federal mission impact.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Falls Church, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,250 – $97,750

Schedule: 2:00pm – 10:30pm, Tuesday–Saturday

Clearance: Active Secret required

Very similar tech stack and duties as the day-shift role—server and network admin, incident response, system monitoring, cybersecurity controls, and mentoring junior staff. Good fit if you like later hours, want to avoid rush-hour traffic, and already meet DoD 8570 IAT II requirements.

Employer: Axiom Technologies

Location: Falls Church, VA (on-site at client sites)

(on-site at client sites) Type: Part-time / Independent Contractor (1099)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work Model: On-demand / field support, no guaranteed hours

You’ll handle on-site desktop support for enterprise clients—Windows PCs, laptops, printers, peripherals, and basic LAN troubleshooting. Great if you want flexible, gig-style IT work, can respond quickly to requests, and already have your own tools (Windows laptop, LAN/console cables, toolkit).

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—IT roles in Falls Church tend to open in clusters. Polish your resume, highlight your certs, and send in a quick, focused application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.