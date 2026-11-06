🏥 Falls Church VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Falls Church healthcare is booming, with big systems and private practices both hiring. If you’re in medical or mental health, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Compass Health Center

Compass Health Center Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite, new clinic launching 2027)

(onsite, new clinic launching 2027) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $97,800/year

Help teens (12–18) and their families through mood, anxiety, OCD, and school refusal in a PHP/IOP setting. Role starts with 5 weeks of training in mid-January, lots of collaboration, and cross-training in multiple adolescent programs.

Employer: Inova Health System – Inova Fairfax Medical Center

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: PRN, Evenings

Salary: Not listed

Evening PRN ultrasound role at a major regional hospital, ideal if you want flexibility and top-tier resources. Comes with retirement match from day one, tuition and loan assistance, and strong wellness and mental health benefits.

Employer: Center for Cognitive Therapy and Assessment (Expand Psychology)

Location: Falls Church, VA (option to also work in Old Town Alexandria)

(option to also work in Old Town Alexandria) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year

Join a long-standing private group practice with a quick path to a full caseload (20–25 clients/week) and lots of freedom to shape your niche (therapy, groups, assessment). Includes health insurance, paid leave, CE stipend, flexible schedule, and on-site parking.

Employer: Inova Health System – Inova Center for Personalized Health

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00 PM–7:00 AM with weekends

Salary: Not listed

Lead telemetry monitoring overnight, using your 5+ years of experience to spot arrhythmias, support nurses, and help train newer techs. Comes with medical/dental/vision, retirement match, tuition and loan help, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to talking about schedules and fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.