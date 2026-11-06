🤝 Falls Church VA Community Roles – Multiple Hypothermia Coordinator Openings

Falls Church is adding extra support at the Friends of Falls Church Hypothermia Shelter for the cold-weather season. If you want hands-on work helping neighbors stay safe and warm, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shelter House, Inc

Shelter House, Inc Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)

Falls Church, VA (onsite) Type: Full-time, seasonal (Dec 1–Apr 15)

Full-time, (Dec 1–Apr 15) Pay: $20/hr

Shift: Monday–Friday, 4:00 PM–12:00 AM

This entry-level role supports evening operations at the hypothermia shelter—welcoming guests, helping with check-in and bed assignments, and keeping the space safe and calm. Includes medical, dental & vision, 401(k) with 4% match, 13 paid holidays + 2 floating holidays + your birthday off, and team-building events.

Employer: Shelter House

Shelter House Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)

Falls Church, VA (onsite) Type: Full-time, seasonal (Dec 1–Apr 15)

Full-time, (Dec 1–Apr 15) Pay: $20/hr

Shift: Monday–Friday, 12:00 AM–8:00 AM

Overnight role focused on guest safety and support while most people are sleeping—monitoring shared spaces, documenting activity, and responding calmly to issues. Comes with medical, dental & vision, 401(k) with 4% match, 13 paid holidays + 2 floating holidays + your birthday off, and team-building events.

Employer: Shelter House, Inc

Shelter House, Inc Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)

Falls Church, VA (onsite) Type: Full-time, seasonal (Dec 1–Apr 15)

Full-time, (Dec 1–Apr 15) Pay: $20/hr

Shift: Saturday–Sunday, 4:00 PM–12:00 AM

Weekend evening position helping run low-barrier shelter services—supporting check-in, meals, and basic needs while using trauma-informed, Housing First practices. Includes 401(k) with 4% match, 13 paid holidays + 2 floating holidays + your birthday off, and team-building events.

Employer: Shelter House, Inc

Shelter House, Inc Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite)

Falls Church, VA (onsite) Type: Full-time, seasonal (Dec 1–Apr 15)

Full-time, (Dec 1–Apr 15) Pay: $20/hr

Shift: Saturday–Sunday, 12:00 AM–8:00 AM

Overnight weekend role keeping the shelter safe, clean, and organized while guests rest, with a focus on de-escalation and respectful support. Includes 401(k) with 4% match, 13 paid holidays + 2 floating holidays + your birthday off, and team-building events.

If you’re calm under pressure, kind with people in crisis, and okay with evening or overnight hours, these could be a strong fit. Click through the links that match your ideal schedule and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.