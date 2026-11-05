📣 Falls Church Sales & Marketing: Multiple Roles Up to $250K+

Falls Church is hot right now for sales and marketing pros, from entry-level wireless reps to senior leaders in events and federal business development.

Here are several strong options if you’re ready to make a move:

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000 – $181,700 base range

base range Travel: About 25%

Lead a team of producers running Northrop Grumman’s biggest trade shows, executive events, and campaigns. This is a senior production role at the heart of the brand team, owning budgets, timelines, and quality for high-visibility events and integrated marketing.

Employer: Signature Connections (Verizon partner)

Signature Connections (Verizon partner) Location: Falls Church, VA & nearby areas

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Commission-based; about $1,000 – $1,400 per week depending on sales

Entry-level, customer-facing role where you help people choose Verizon wireless plans and complete sign-ups. Good fit if you like talking with people, want hands-on sales training, and are motivated by performance-based pay.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Falls Church, VA (Hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Likely $187,179 – $250,700 (range may vary)

(range may vary) Clearance: Secret required , must be able to obtain TS/SCI

, must be able to obtain Travel: 10–25%

Senior BD role driving new federal business across Army and Defense agencies, focusing on high-value opportunities (often $100M+). You’ll shape account strategy, build C‑level relationships, and lead capture efforts with strong support, benefits, and flexible work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—this area’s sales and marketing scene moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.