🚚 Falls Church VA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Hybrid Roles

Falls Church is busy right now with supply chain and contracts work, especially in government and healthcare. If you like vendor management, negotiations, and hybrid schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Falls Church, VA (hybrid; Falls Church or Herndon 3+ days/week)

(hybrid; Falls Church or Herndon 3+ days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,900 – $85,100 likely range

Lead end-to-end sourcing for on-premise software, run RFQs/RFPs, analyze suppliers and costs, and support contract negotiations. Great fit if you have 2+ years of government procurement or software buying, strong Excel and communication skills, and want a role that blends analytics, supplier management, and process improvement.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Falls Church, VA (hybrid; onsite ~3 days/week)

(hybrid; onsite ~3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $93,662 – $110,400 likely range

Senior role owning the full subcontract lifecycle for complex, high-value federal work (Department of Energy). You’ll handle acquisition planning, negotiations, cost/price analysis, performance oversight, and mentor junior staff—ideal if you have 8+ years in subcontracts/contracts/procurement and deep FAR/DEAR experience.

Employer: Inova Health

Location: Falls Church, VA (Inova Center for Personalized Health, Fairfax; hybrid 2–3 days/week onsite)

(Inova Center for Personalized Health, Fairfax; hybrid 2–3 days/week onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead contract administration across both medical and non-medical categories in a large healthcare system. You’ll manage a team of contract managers/analysts, oversee vendor evaluations and negotiations, track performance and risk, and align contracts with Inova’s strategy—best for someone with 8+ years’ experience and at least 2 years in management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.