🏥 Falls Church VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open

Falls Church is buzzing with healthcare openings, from hospital roles to travel gigs and future behavioral health programs. If you’re in medicine or mental health, there’s a little bit of everything here right now.

Employer: NORTHERN VIRGINIA OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES, P.C.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES, P.C. Location: Falls Church, VA (plus other Northern Virginia offices)

(plus other Northern Virginia offices) Type: Full-time, partner-track physician

Salary: Competitive (with health insurance, 401(k), professional liability coverage)

Large, physician-owned ophthalmology group using cutting-edge tech and offering subspecialty care. Partner-track role for a fellowship-trained glaucoma specialist who wants a long-term home in a busy, well-established practice.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,956 per week (plus potential tax-free stipend)

Travel allied health role for an experienced Cytogenetics Technologist. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), holiday pay, retention and referral bonuses, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Inova Health

Location: Inova Fairfax Medical Campus – Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time, three 12-hour shifts (6:45am–7:15pm)

Salary: Not listed (includes medical/dental/vision, 5% 401(k) match, tuition & student loan assistance, PTO, parental leave, mental health support)

Level 1 Trauma Center role for an EMT-B with 1+ year experience. You’ll handle splinting, ECGs, phlebotomy, wound care, and patient transport with a 6-week training program and strong benefits.

Employer: Compass Health Center

Location: Falls Church, VA (new site launching early 2027 )

(new site ) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $77,000 – $97,800/year

Future opening at a new PHP/IOP behavioral health center, working with adult patients (18+) and their families in Mood & Anxiety and specialty programs (Trauma, OCD/Complex Anxiety, MH & Substance Use). Ideal for a licensed VA psychologist or master’s-level therapist with CBT/DBT experience.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,924 per week (plus potential tax-free stipend)

13-week travel PT assignment with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support. Great for licensed PTs, including new grads ready to travel.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.