🍽️ Falls Church Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Falls Church has a nice mix of restaurant, salon, and hospital food service jobs right now. Good options here if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: IAN SUSHI

IAN SUSHI Location: Falls Church, VA (112 S. West Street)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$30.00 per hour

New premium-casual Japanese spot opening mid-November and looking for sushi talent, from entry-level to experienced chefs. You’ll work with aburi sushi and other Japanese dishes, use your knife skills, and grow with the restaurant as it expands. Employee discount and flexible scheduling included.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.95–$18.25 per hour

Hospital-based role helping patients choose meals, assembling trays, and delivering them to rooms. Comes with a $750 sign-on bonus, steady 12-hour shifts, and access to a wide range of healthcare and financial benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Salon Virage

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour (based on experience)

Busy salon looking for an experienced shampoo assistant who can handle a high-volume flow and support multiple stylists. Great fit if you’re free Friday–Sunday, enjoy salon life, and want a flexible schedule plus an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local spots update openings often. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Falls Church.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.