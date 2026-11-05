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🔧 Falls Church Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Falls Church has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings running smoothly and looking sharp.
Below are several solid options, from hotel engineering to condo upkeep and federal facility support.
Engineer I – Hotel Maintenance
- Employer: Marriott International
- Location: Falls Church, VA (3111 Fairview Park Drive)
- Salary: $22.15–$23.81 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Non-management
- Why it’s worth a look: You’ll handle guest repair requests, basic HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting, and general building upkeep at a major hotel brand. Good fit if you have general maintenance experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with a global company.
Part-Time Residential Porter / Condominium Custodian
- Employer: Skyline House Unit Owners' Association
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Salary: $17.50 per hour (no additional benefits)
- Type: Part-time, Onsite
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:00 PM–8:00 PM; Sat–Sun 10:00 AM–6:00 PM
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want steady part-time work and don’t mind being on your feet. You’ll keep lobbies, hallways, pool deck, and garage clean, handle trash and quick cleanups, and be a friendly face for residents.
Facility Management Support – Defense Health Facilities
- Employer: NIKA
- Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite, supporting Defense Health Agency BUMED Division)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time (onsite support role)
- Why it’s worth a look: More advanced facilities role where you inspect construction, maintenance, and repairs for mission-critical federal facilities. Ideal if you have at least one year managing maintenance programs and can qualify for a security clearance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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