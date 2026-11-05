🔧 Falls Church Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Falls Church has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings running smoothly and looking sharp.

Below are several solid options, from hotel engineering to condo upkeep and federal facility support.

Employer: Marriott International

Marriott International Location: Falls Church, VA (3111 Fairview Park Drive)

(3111 Fairview Park Drive) Salary: $22.15–$23.81 per hour

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll handle guest repair requests, basic HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting, and general building upkeep at a major hotel brand. Good fit if you have general maintenance experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with a global company.

Employer: Skyline House Unit Owners' Association

Location: Falls Church, VA

Salary: $17.50 per hour (no additional benefits)

(no additional benefits) Type: Part-time, Onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:00 PM–8:00 PM ; Sat–Sun 10:00 AM–6:00 PM

Mon–Fri ; Sat–Sun Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want steady part-time work and don’t mind being on your feet. You’ll keep lobbies, hallways, pool deck, and garage clean, handle trash and quick cleanups, and be a friendly face for residents.

Employer: NIKA

Location: Falls Church, VA (onsite, supporting Defense Health Agency BUMED Division)

(onsite, supporting Defense Health Agency BUMED Division) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (onsite support role)

Likely (onsite support role) Why it’s worth a look: More advanced facilities role where you inspect construction, maintenance, and repairs for mission-critical federal facilities. Ideal if you have at least one year managing maintenance programs and can qualify for a security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.