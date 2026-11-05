undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Falls Church Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
Falls Church has a steady flow of office and front-desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and government support. If you’re organized and like helping people, these are worth a look.
Administrative Assistant
- Employer: AP3SI (supporting Defense Health Agency)
- Location: Falls Church, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year
Support a federal health agency with day-to-day office operations, meetings, and correspondence. No specific degree or certifications required, and it comes with solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health accounts, PTO, and professional development.
HIM Specialist
- Employer: Chapters Health System / Capital Caring Health
- Location: Falls Church, VA (office setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.65 – $27.77 per hour
Handle medical records for hospice patients—assembling, tracking, and scanning documents while keeping everything HIPAA-compliant. Good fit if you have 2+ years of office experience in healthcare, strong attention to detail, and want steady, mission-driven work.
Patient Service / Front Desk Coordinator (Part Time)
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Type: Part-time (some evenings and weekends)
- Salary: $17.00 – $21.80 per hour (for this Northern VA area, based on experience and office)
Be the friendly face at a busy eye care office—checking patients in and out, answering phones, and helping with scheduling and insurance questions. No optical background needed, and there’s training, benefits (including vision), PTO, and 401(k) with match for eligible employees.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.