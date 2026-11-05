📋 Falls Church Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings

Falls Church has a steady flow of office and front-desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and government support. If you’re organized and like helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: AP3SI (supporting Defense Health Agency)

AP3SI (supporting Defense Health Agency) Location: Falls Church, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year

Support a federal health agency with day-to-day office operations, meetings, and correspondence. No specific degree or certifications required, and it comes with solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health accounts, PTO, and professional development.

Employer: Chapters Health System / Capital Caring Health

Location: Falls Church, VA (office setting)

(office setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.65 – $27.77 per hour

Handle medical records for hospice patients—assembling, tracking, and scanning documents while keeping everything HIPAA-compliant. Good fit if you have 2+ years of office experience in healthcare, strong attention to detail, and want steady, mission-driven work.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: Falls Church, VA

Type: Part-time (some evenings and weekends)

(some evenings and weekends) Salary: $17.00 – $21.80 per hour (for this Northern VA area, based on experience and office)

Be the friendly face at a busy eye care office—checking patients in and out, answering phones, and helping with scheduling and insurance questions. No optical background needed, and there’s training, benefits (including vision), PTO, and 401(k) with match for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.